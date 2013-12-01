No. 6 Ohio State 99, North Florida 64: Amir Williams scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Buckeyes beat the Ospreys to remain undefeated.

Amedeo Della Valle and LaQuinton Ross each added 17 points for Ohio State (6-0), which has won 72 consecutive home games against unranked opponents. Aaron Craft chipped in with 16 points and five assists, while Lenzelle Smith Jr. recorded 10 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Buckeyes, who shot 69.2 percent from the floor.

Beau Beech and Dallas Moore scored 14 points apiece for North Florida (4-4), which fell to 0-16 against ranked teams. Charles McRoy registered 11 points and six rebounds for the Ospreys, who turned the ball over 18 times.

Ohio State made its first eight shots of the game and nailed three straight 3-pointers to take an early 20-6 lead. Ross had a team-high 10 points in the opening 20 minutes and Della Valle hit from beyond the arc with two seconds left in the first half to give the Buckeyes a 48-29 edge.

Ohio State opened up the second period on a 14-2 run to double up North Florida 62-31. The Buckeyes led by as much as 37 as they achieved their highest scoring output of the season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ohio State is 103-6 all-time against non-conference opponents at Value City Arena. … The Buckeyes‘h bench outscored North Florida’s reserves 29-9. ... Ohio State shot 60.9 percent from beyond the arc with Della Valle hitting a game-high five 3-pointers.