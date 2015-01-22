Preview: Ohio State at Northwestern

Ohio State looks to gain some confidence after an up and down start to the Big Ten season when it visits snake-bit Northwestern on Thursday. The Buckeyes have lost two of their last three – shooting under 40 percent in both defeats -- after winning two in a row and are leaning a bit too much on freshman D’Angelo Russell, who is averaging 21 points the last seven games. Northwestern dropped its last three games by a total of 14 points, including one in overtime, and have lost four straight overall.

The Wildcats lost 56-54 at Michigan on Saturday and coach Chris Collins told reporters, “I feel like my guys are being tested. They keep getting their hearts ripped out, and you’ve got to keep fighting.” Ohio State has the same mindset. “We’ve got to dig inside each other and just find out what we have to do to find a way to play consistent all the time,” Ohio State guard Shannon Scott told the Columbus Dispatch. “When we do that, we always win.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT OHIO STATE (14-5, 3-3 Big Ten): Russell, a 6-5 guard, leads the team in scoring (18.6) and rebounding (5.1) while dishing out 4.8 assists per contest and making 44.4 percent of his 3-point attempts. Marc Loving, who is second on the team in scoring at 11.6, is only 9-of-26 from the field over the last three games and Sam Thompson averages 10.2 points. Scott is among the top 10 in the nation in assists (6.9) to go along with 8.4 points and freshman Jae’Sean Tate averaged 10 points and 21 minutes the last three games.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (10-8, 1-4): Bryant McIntosh joins Russell among a strong crop of freshmen in the league while sharing the team lead in scoring with Tre Demps at 11.9 and adding 4.7 assists. McIntosh will have to rebound after a four-point performance against Michigan while 7-foot center Alex Olah has averaged 18 points and 9.5 boards his last two outings and leads the team in rebounding (7.2). JerShon Cobb, who struggled with injuries in December, has averaged 10.7 points the last three games.

TIP-INS

1. The Buckeyes have won nine straight against the Wildcats, including a 76-60 triumph in Columbus, Ohio last season.

2. Northwestern is last in the league in turnover margin at minus-1.4 and Ohio State is second in steals (9.0).

3. Ohio State C Amir Williams leads the team in blocks (38) and is 13-of-17 from the field in Big Ten play, but is only averaging 5.2 points.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 74, Northwestern 65