Preview: Ohio State at Northwestern

OhioState has been a fixture in national polls during Thad Matta’s 12 years at thehelm, but this year that’s not been the case despite winning six straightgames, including its first two games in Big Ten action. The Buckeyeswill try to keep that streak alive and earn some national respect when theytravel to Northwestern on Wednesday night to face a Wildcats squad that is offto its best start in 85 years.

Defensehas keyed the Buckeyes’ surge and even though they gave up 73 points in a winover Illinois -- the most since an overtime loss to Memphis on Nov. 27 -- theinterior play of Ohio State’s big men has gotten better each outing. After two conference games, the Buckeyes are giving up 63.6 points pergame (fourth in the Big Ten) and are holding opponents to .380 field-goalpercentage (third in the conference). Northwestern’s loss at home to Maryland snapped a 10-gamewinning streak and didn’t do anything to silence those who had questioned theireasy non-conference schedule. “I said before the game, it would have beengreat to beat Maryland,” coach Chris Collins told reporters. “But wecan’t make this game bigger than it is. We lost the game; now we have to moveforward to the next one.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUTOHIO STATE (10-5, 2-0 Big Ten): Forward Marc Loving and pointguard JaQuan Lyle have stepped up their production for an offense that has beenstruggling and played critical roles in keeping the Buckeyes’ winning streakalive. Lyle dished out 13 assists against Minnesota, the second most by an OhioState freshman, and Loving scored a career-high 27 points in a hard-earned victory overIllinois. Loving averages 15.2 points, Keita Bates-Diop 12.9 points, and Jae‘SeanTate 11 points, but the unsung hero of late has been guard Kam Williams, who has17 points, seven rebounds and no turnovers off the bench in two conference games.

ABOUTNORTHWESTERN (13-2, 1-1): The Wildcats are learning how to adjust without the 12.8points and 6.5 rebounds provided by 7-foot center Alex Olah, who isout indefinitely with a foot injury. Burning freshman Dererk Pardon’s redshirthas paid off for the Wildcats as the Ohio native in three games has made18-of-22 shots, grabbed 22 rebounds and committed just one turnover in 75minutes of play. Northwestern is third in the nation with a 1.80 assist-to-turnoverratio and is led by Bryant McIntosh (7.1 assists per game, No. 9 in thenation), who has recorded at least eight assists in nine games this season.

TIP-INS

1. Fourof the past five games between the Buckeyes and Wildcats at Welsh-Ryan Arena have been decided by three points or less.

2. NorthwesternF Charlie Hall is the son of “Seinfeld” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

3. OhioState is second in the conference averaging 6.2 blocked shots pergame, and is led by Daniel Giddins, who is third in the league with 2.3blocks per game.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 74, Northwestern 72