Ohio State 69, Northwestern 67: Freshman D’Angelo Russell made six 3-pointers en route to a career-high 33 points to go along with seven rebounds and six assists as the visiting Buckeyes edged the Wildcats.

Russell went 12-of-17 from the field, including 6-of-11 from behind the arc, as Ohio State (15-5, 4-3 Big Ten) beat Northwestern for the 10th straight time. Sam Thompson added 11 points for the Buckeyes, who shot 52.8 percent from the field and made 9-of-19 from 3-point range.

Alex Olah led the way with 16 points and six boards for Northwestern (10-9, 1-5), which lost its fifth consecutive contest. Tre Demps scored 14, including a banked 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left to cut the deficit to 68-67 before Russell made one free throw and the Wildcats could not get off a shot.

Olah scored six as Northwestern sprinted to a 21-10 lead before Ohio State responded with the next 10 points and edged in front 38-34 at intermission. Russell scored eight points as the Buckeyes pushed the lead to 54-43, but the Wildcats ran off 11 of the next 13, including 3-pointers by Dave Sobolewski and Bryant McIntosh (12 points).

Russell countered with two baskets to increase the lead to six before Northwestern battled back and drew even on JerShon’s Cobb’s 3-pointer with 3:54 to go. Russell answered by draining two consecutive 3-pointers for a 66-60 lead and Ohio State held on despite missing three straight front ends of one-and-ones.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Russell, who did not have a turnover, is averaging 22.5 points over his last eight games and his six 3-pointers matched a career best. … Northwestern F Nathan Taphorn missed his second straight game with a foot injury. … Ohio State Fs Anthony Lee and Jae’Sean Tate started in place of C Amir Williams and F Marc Loving, who both came off the bench.

