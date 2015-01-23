FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ohio State 69, Northwestern 67
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 23, 2015 / 2:31 AM / 3 years ago

Ohio State 69, Northwestern 67

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS Russell’s shooting from the field, first sentence, second graph. CORRECTS Olah rebounds, first sentence, third graph. RECASTS end of second sentence, third graph.)

Ohio State 69, Northwestern 67: Freshman D’Angelo Russell made six 3-pointers en route to a career-high 33 points to go along with seven rebounds and six assists as the visiting Buckeyes edged the Wildcats.

Russell went 12-of-17 from the field, including 6-of-11 from behind the arc, as Ohio State (15-5, 4-3 Big Ten) beat Northwestern for the 10th straight time. Sam Thompson added 11 points for the Buckeyes, who shot 52.8 percent from the field and made 9-of-19 from 3-point range.

Alex Olah led the way with 16 points and six boards for Northwestern (10-9, 1-5), which lost its fifth consecutive contest. Tre Demps scored 14, including a banked 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left to cut the deficit to 68-67 before Russell made one free throw and the Wildcats could not get off a shot.

Olah scored six as Northwestern sprinted to a 21-10 lead before Ohio State responded with the next 10 points and edged in front 38-34 at intermission. Russell scored eight points as the Buckeyes pushed the lead to 54-43, but the Wildcats ran off 11 of the next 13, including 3-pointers by Dave Sobolewski and Bryant McIntosh (12 points).

Russell countered with two baskets to increase the lead to six before Northwestern battled back and drew even on JerShon’s Cobb’s 3-pointer with 3:54 to go. Russell answered by draining two consecutive 3-pointers for a 66-60 lead and Ohio State held on despite missing three straight front ends of one-and-ones.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Russell, who did not have a turnover, is averaging 22.5 points over his last eight games and his six 3-pointers matched a career best. … Northwestern F Nathan Taphorn missed his second straight game with a foot injury. … Ohio State Fs Anthony Lee and Jae’Sean Tate started in place of C Amir Williams and F Marc Loving, who both came off the bench.

.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.