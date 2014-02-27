Preview: Ohio State at Penn State

Just as Ohio State thought its season couldn’t get any worse last month, Penn State proved that it could when it ended an 18-game losing streak to its Big Ten rival. The 20th-ranked Buckeyes, who target their seventh win in eight games on Thursday when they hit the road to meet the Nittany Lions, lost for the fifth time in six games on Jan. 29 when Penn State handed them a 71-70 loss at home. The setback was Ohio State coach Thad Matta’s first in the series since joining the school in 2004.

The Buckeyes, who lead the conference in scoring defense (58.1 points), have returned to their roots since the calendar turned to February, holding three of their opponents under 50 points during a 6-1 stretch. The Nittany Lions’ victory in the first meeting was one of three in a row, but they have dropped four of five since. Penn State, which is one of only two Big Ten teams with a losing record, fell back under .500 following last Thursday’s loss at Nebraska.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OHIO STATE (22-6, 9-6 Big Ten): The Buckeyes have been particularly dominant in the second half during their three-game winning streak, outscoring Illinois, Northwestern and Minnesota 113-61. In the wins over the Illini and Gophers, Ohio State limited each team to 18 points or fewer and 28.2 percent shooting after intermission. The Buckeyes outscored Minnesota 46-18 in the second half of Saturday’s win, rallying from a halftime deficit of 10 or more points for the first time since digging out of a 13-point hole at Purdue on Jan. 12, 2010.

ABOUT PENN STATE (13-14, 4-10): Tim Frazier and D.J. Newbill combine to average 33.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists, making them the only guard duo in the country to rank in the top five in all three categories. Frazier needs three rebounds to join former Iowa standout Jeff Horner as the only players in Big Ten history to reach 1,000 points, 600 assists and 500 rebounds. Newbill, who ranks fourth in the conference in scoring (17.4 points), matched a season high with 25 points against the Buckeyes on Jan. 29.

TIP-INS

1. Ohio State has not lost twice in the regular season to a Big Ten opponent since 2008-09.

2. Each of Penn State’s last two opponents have made at least 30 free throws and attempted at least 40, leading to a 68-32 disadvantage for the Nittany Lions over that span.

3. With 321 career steals, Buckeyes G Aaron Craft needs four more to pass former Illinois standout Bruce Douglas (1982-86) for first place in Big Ten history.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 65, Penn State 58