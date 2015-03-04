Preview: Ohio State at Penn State

Ohio State is seeking to grab one of the four double-byes for the upcoming Big Ten tournament and that means the No. 25 Buckeyes can’t afford to stumble against host Penn State on Wednesday. Ohio State is competing with Iowa and Michigan State for the fourth bye as it enters a contest against a squad that has lost five consecutive games. “It’s one day at a time,” Nittany Lions coach Patrick Chambers told reporters. “We have to be the best team we could be by the end of the year.”

The Buckeyes have won consecutive games and are aiming to continue their success with the calendar now turned to March. “It’s too late for us to be taking steps backwards, and it’s our time to hit our stride, get going, and to put together a run,” forward Sam Thompson told reporters. “This is a step in the right direction.” Thompson scored a career-best 22 points on Feb. 11 when Ohio State rolled to a 75-55 victory over Penn State.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT OHIO STATE (21-8, 10-6 Big Ten): Star guard D’Angelo Russell notched his 13th 20-point outing when he scored 28 in last Sunday’s win over Purdue and his 551 points are third most by an Ohio State freshman. Russell averages a team-best 19 points and also leads in rebounding (5.8) while ranking second in assists (5.3) behind point guard Shannon Scott (7.7 points, 5.9 assists). Center Amir Williams has a team-best 48 blocked shots and his career total of 183 is four behind Brad Sellers (187 from 1984-86) for fourth in school history.

ABOUT PENN STATE (15-14, 3-13): Standout guard D.J. Newbill has been a one-man operation too many times this season and his 20.4 average stands out as the only one in double digits. Newbill is seven points away from becoming the third different Penn State player to score 600 or more points in multiple seasons and he also leads the team in assists (3.1) and steals (35). Freshman guard Shep Garner has made a team-best 49 3-pointers while averaging 9.1 points and he has scored in double digits 13 times.

TIP-INS

1. Ohio State is 7-1 when visiting the Nittany Lions during coach Thad Matta’s tenure.

2. Penn State C Jordan Dickerson has 76 career blocked shots and ranks ninth in school history, two behind current teammate Donovon Jack (78) for eighth place and four behind seventh-place Jeff Brooks (80 from 2007-11).

3. The Buckeyes have recorded 10 or more steals on 10 occasions.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 66, Penn State 57