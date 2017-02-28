Fresh off its biggest win of the season, Ohio State will look to keep it going when it travels to Penn State on Tuesday in a battle of 6-10 Big Ten teams. The Buckeyes snapped a three-game losing streak and defeated a ranked team for the first time in nearly a year with an 83-73 victory over then-No. 15 Wisconsin on Thursday.

Sophomore guard C.J. Jackson scored a career-high 18 points and hit all four of his 3-point attempts as Ohio State went 10-of-16 overall from long range against the Badgers. "The most consistent effort (of the season), that's for sure," coach Thad Matta told reporters. "I'm really happy for our guys." The Nittany Lions carry a three-game slide into their last home game of the season. Penn State has no seniors on the roster and the future looks bright with freshmen Tony Carr and Lamar Stevens as its two leading scorers.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT OHIO STATE (16-13, 6-10 Big Ten): The Buckeyes had lost 10 of 15 to fall out of NCAA Tournament contention before catching fire against Wisconsin for the program’s best performance from 3-point range since 2006. "The motto for this game was just go out there and play," Jackson, who scored in double figures for just the second time this season, told reporters. "From the head guy to the bottom guy, we were all just dialed in tonight." Leading scorer Jae’Sean Tate (14.1) added 15 points and 12 rebounds for his second straight double-double and fifth of the season.

ABOUT PENN STATE (14-15, 6-10): Carr had 20 points in an 81-71 loss at Minnesota on Saturday and broke the school’s freshman single-season record with seven assists to give him 119. Carr (13.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists) has scored in double figures in nine consecutive games and been particularly hot during the past four contests, averaging 18.8 points while shooting 29-of-54 from the floor. Stevens (12.5 points, 5.7 rebounds) has scored in double figures in five consecutive games and while he is a consistent rebounder - he has pulled down at least five in seven straight contests - he has yet to reach double digits in a game this season.

TIP-INS

1. With four Big Ten teams sitting at 6-10, the winner will take a huge step toward a first-round bye in the conference tournament.

2. The Buckeyes lead the series 33-14 and are 8-1 under Matta in State College.

3. Penn State can reach seven wins in the Big Ten in back-to-back seasons for just the third time in 25 years.

PREDICTION: Penn State 74, Ohio State 72