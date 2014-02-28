Penn State 65, Ohio State 63

(Updated: CHANGES run to 15-6 in Para 4)

Penn State 65, No. 20 Ohio State 63: D.J. Newbill scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half as the host Nittany Lions upset the Buckeyes and swept the regular-season series.

Tim Frazier was the only other player to finish in double figures with 16 points for Penn State (14-14, 5-10 Big Ten), which took both regular-season contests from Ohio State for the first time since 1997-98. The Nittany Lions, who handed the Buckeyes a one-point overtime loss on Jan. 29, helped their cause by going 22-of-28 from the foul line.

LaQuinton Ross poured in 19 points for Ohio State (22-7, 9-7), which has dropped two straight to Penn State after winning the previous 18 meetings. Aaron Craft added 10 points for the Buckeyes, who are in fourth place in the conference race.

Ohio State jumped out to an 11-point advantage just over 11 minutes into the game but watched Frazier score seven points during a half-ending 15-6 run that left Penn State down by two at the break. The Nittany Lions held the Buckeyes to two field goals over a 9:11 stretch spanning both halves and grabbed their first lead at 36-35 when Brandon Taylor sank a 3-pointer with just over 15 minutes remaining.

Although Ohio State drew even on two occasions and did not trail by more than five thereafter, Penn State refused to let the Buckeyes retake the lead, getting a 3-pointer from Newbill and a three-point play by Donovon Jack to hold off the Buckeyes. Penn State, which missed three of its last four free throws, managed to hold on as Lenzelle Smith Jr. came up short on a pair of 3-point attempts over the final 10 seconds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Newbill, who is averaging 19.3 points in three career games against the Buckeyes, went 11-of-12 from the stripe, setting season highs in makes and attempts. … Ohio State suffered a regular-season sweep to a Big Ten opponent for the first time since 2008-09. ... Frazier committed six turnovers in both meetings against Ohio State, matching the number of six-turnover games he has recorded in Penn State’s other 26 contests.