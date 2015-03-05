No. 25 Ohio State 77, Penn State 67: D’Angelo Russell scored 28 points and made five 3-point baskets as the visiting Buckeyes rallied past the Nittany Lions in Big Ten play.

Shannon Scott contributed 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as Ohio State (22-8, 11-6) remains in the hunt for one of the four byes for next week’s Big Ten tourney. Jae’Sean Tate also scored 13 points as coach Thad Matta won his 297th game as Buckeyes coach to tie the school mark held by Fred Taylor (1958-76).

D.J. Newbill scored 17 points for Penn State (15-15, 3-14) but was only 5-of-15 from the field. Ross Travis scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half and grabbed eight rebounds but couldn’t prevent the Nittany Lions from losing their sixth consecutive game.

Ohio State trailed by nine early in the second half before a sequence in which Russell made three 3-pointers in a span of 1:39 to give the Buckeyes a 46-42 lead and Russell added a three-point play to make it an eight-point margin with 11:09 remaining. Scott and Russell drained consecutive 3-pointers to give the Buckeyes a 58-44 lead with 9:14 remaining and Kam Williams’ basket pushed the advantage to 17 with 5:37 to play.

Penn State used a 15-3 surge in the first half to take a 29-20 lead on Newbill’s three-point play with 3:22 left. The Buckeyes rolled off the next nine to tie it before a free throw by Travis gave the Nittany Lions a 30-29 halftime lead and Penn State followed with the first eight of the second half for a nine-point advantage.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Newbill (610) became the third Penn State player to score 600 or more points in multiple seasons. … Russell has scored 20 or more points on 14 occasions. … The Nittany Lions were 3-of-17 from 3-point range.