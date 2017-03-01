Ohio State edges Penn State on Tate layup

Jae'Sean Tate's layup with three seconds left lifted Ohio State to a 71-70 win over Penn State on Tuesday in State College, Pa.

The Buckeyes needed the late layup after Tony Carr drained a deep 3-pointer six seconds earlier to give the Nittany Lions a 70-69 lead.

Tate finished with 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds. JaQuan Lyle scored 17 points, while Marc Loving and Trevor Thompson chipped in 14 and 11 points, respectively, to help the Buckeyes (17-13, 7-10 Big Ten) earn just their fourth road win this season.

After a quick inbounds pass, Tate ran the court and found room underneath to lay in the game-winner.

The Buckeyes led for 25:15 and were on top 40-36 at halftime. They gave up the lead quickly into the second half on a pair of Stevens free throws but got it back on an Andre Wesson 3-pointer with 6:39 to play.

Carr scored 21 points to pace Penn State. Shep Garner added 20, and Lamar Stevens finished with 16.

The Nittany Lions (14-16, 6-11) didn't have much offense other than Carr in the waning minutes. Carr got the Nittany Lions within striking distance with a layup with 42 seconds left before he hit the go-ahead 3-pointer.

Ohio State, fresh off its most complete win of the season over No. 22 Wisconsin, controlled the game for much of the first half.

The Buckeyes took an early lead and were ahead for all but 1:28 in the first half and by as much as eight. But the Nittany Lions kept pace, mostly with long shots. Penn State made 5 of 15 3-pointers, including three from Garner who finished 5 of 14 from long range.

Ohio State made 15 of 28 field goals in the first 20 minutes and scored 11 points off five Penn State turnovers.

Overall, the Buckeyes won on the glass, grabbing 37 rebounds to Penn State's 28, and outscored the Nittany Lions in the paint 34-16.