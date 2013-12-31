Preview: Ohio State at Purdue

Ohio State rolled through its non-conference schedule with 12 double-digit victories and looks to continue that momentum when they open Big Ten play at Purdue on Tuesday. The third-ranked Buckeyes are well balanced on offense and hold teams to an average of 54 points and 36.4 percent shooting, led by senior point guard Aaron Craft. Purdue won five of its last six and is 8-0 at home, boasting an offense that is scoring 12.2 more than last season through 13 contests.

The Boilermakers have dropped the last three to Ohio State, including a 10-point defeat at home last season. Ohio State is only 18-24 all time when it opens the Big Ten season on the road, including 1-4 at Purdue, and played one team this season that was ranked on the day of the game (Marquette). However, the Buckeyes have shown plenty of depth and efficiency with nine upperclassmen on the roster.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OHIO STATE (13-0): The Buckeyes have only been severely challenged once when they rallied from eight points down in the final minute to beat Notre Dame 64-61 in New York on Dec. 21. Lenzelle Smith Jr., who had nine points in that late run, leads the team in scoring (13.4) and LaQuinton Ross is the only other player in double figures (12.9). Craft stirs the drink, recording 9.5 points, 4.6 assists and 2.4 steals per game, while 6-11 Amir Williams averages 9.5 points and paces the team in rebounding (7.2).

ABOUT PURDUE (10-3): Terone Johnson (14) is the only player averaging more than 11 points overall, but the Boilermakers have scored at least 77 in seven of eight home games. Purdue leads the Big Ten in blocked shots (6.3) and allows opponents 40.5 percent shooting with Ronnie Johnson averaging 10.8 points and a team-best 3.8 assists. A.J. Hammons, a 7-0 sophomore, has chipped in with eight points per game to go along with team highs in rebounds (6.8) and blocks (3.8).

TIP-INS

1. Craft has 590 career assists and needs five to move into the top 10 all time in the Big Ten.

2. Senior G Terone Johnson needs one assist to become the eighth player in Purdue history with 1,000 points, 400 rebounds and 250 assists.

3. Ohio State has allowed opponents only 24.3 percent shooting from 3-point range and Purdue has made 35.4 percent from behind the arc.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 76, Purdue 68