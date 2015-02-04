Preview: Ohio State at Purdue

After some struggles at the start of conference play, No. 20 Ohio State attempts to add to its three-game winning streak when it visits Purdue in Wednesday’s Big Ten contest. The latest victory was the Buckeyes’ most impressive as they routed Maryland 80-56 last Thursday. “We’ve won three in a row now, and our max was two in a row,” Ohio State coach Thad Matta told reporters. “What do we do next? Do we get complacent? The biggest challenge we face right now is to keep getting better.”

The Boilermakers also enter with a three-game winning streak after victories against Iowa, Indiana and Northwestern. “When you play anybody in the league, no matter who you play, you look at it as a big game,” Purdue coach Matt Painter told reporters. “It’s a chance for one more win, a chance to give them a loss, and you’re looking to separate yourself from anybody you compete with.” The Boilermakers have been tough at home by winning 10 of 13 games.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT OHIO STATE (17-5, 6-3 Big Ten): Forward Marc Loving is coming off a superb outing against Maryland in which he went 5-of-5 from 3-point range and matched his career high of 19 points. Loving is second on the team in scoring behind guard D’Angelo Russell (19.4 points, team-best 64 3-pointers), made five 3-pointers for the second time this season and bristled when it was suggested he has emerged from a shooting slump. “I wouldn’t necessarily say it was a slump,” Loving told reporters. “I don’t know what slump you’re talking about. I think just being able to knock some shots down for my team brought me back and doing that helps open up the floor for everybody.”

ABOUT PURDUE (14-8, 6-3): Guard Rapheal Davis has strung together four straight solid games, averaging 18 points and 5.5 rebounds to raise his season marks to 10.8 points and 3.6 rebounds. Center A.J. Hammons leads the Boilermakers in three categories, averaging 11 points and 6.1 rebounds while racking up 59 blocked shots. Guard Kendall Stephens has made a team-best 50 3-point baskets while averaging 9.9 points and the balanced attack also receives solid contributions from forward Vince Edwards (9.6 points, 5.2 rebounds), center Isaac Haas (9.2 points, team-best 62.2 field-goal percentage) and guard Jon Octeus (8.8 points, team-leading 26 steals).

TIP-INS

1. Ohio State went 3-0 against Purdue last season and has won the past six meetings.

2. Buckeyes PG Shannon Scott needs 10 assists to pass Curtis Wilson (475 when his career ended in 1988) for fourth place on the school’s all-time list.

3. The Boilermakers are 6-1 when both Davis and Hammons score in double digits.

PREDICTION: Purdue 68, Ohio State 64