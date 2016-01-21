Preview: Ohio State at Purdue

Purduehas won two straight games by a total of 67 points, including a record-setting107-57 victory over Rutgers on Monday. The Boilermakers on Thursday host anOhio State team that last time out was on the wrong end of its own record-settingperformance when Maryland took the Buckeyes to the woodshed and whipped them by35 points.

After a loss to Illinois, the Boilermakers regrouped andbeat Penn State and handed the Scarlet Knights their worst loss ever at home. The50-point win against a Big Ten conference opponent was the most for the Boilermakers, surpassing theprevious record of 48 points against Chicago on Jan. 14, 1929. ThreeBoilermakers average in double figures led by 7-foot center A.J. Hammons’ 13.4points a game and 7-2 center Isaac Haas’ 10.9 points per game. Ohio Statesuffered its worst loss in the 12 years that coach Thad Matta has been in Columbus,and Purdue represents the final game in a stretch of four of five games on the roadfor the Buckeyes.

TV:9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUTOHIO STATE (12-7, 4-2 Big Ten): After struggling during the early portion of its nonconference schedule, Ohio State seemed tohave turned the corner with solid defense and timely scoring, but then in thespan of six days the Buckeyes were flattened by Indiana and Maryland by 60points. Freshman point guard JaQuan Lyle recorded the fifth triple-double inOhio State history against Rutgers, but against Maryland he compiled only ninepoints, four assists and three rebounds. Despite the blowout losses and criticismleveled at the Buckeyes, not everyone is throwing in the towel, includingsophomore Jae‘Sean Tate (10.6 points, 6.2 rebounds), who told reporters, “Theseason’s not over. Yeah, we lost by a lot, but a loss is a loss, you know?We’ve just got to try to get back to what we were doing to win those sevengames in a row. We’ve just got to come out better when we come to these awaygames.”

ABOUTPURDUE (16-3, 4-2): Freshman Caleb Swanigan, who leads the Big Ten inrebounding at 8.9 rebounds per game, recorded his sixth double-double of theseason (12 points, 13 rebounds) against Rutgers. The Boilermakers rank thirdnationally at 43.6 rebounds per game and their work on the glass againstRutgers -- they outrebounded the Scarlet Knights 63-23 including 27 offensiveboards -- sent a message to the rest of the Big Ten. While Purdue’s dominanceon the boards was impossible to ignore, it was the four turnovers against Rutgers that coach Matt Painter made special mention of when he told reporters, “Wewanted to make an effort to try to get on the glass and establish ourselvesthere. Our guys gave a great effort and showed a lot of discipline not having aturnover the first half.”

TIP-INS

1. Purdue‘sbench as group has outscored the opposing bench by 414 points, an average of21.8 points per game.

2. Lyle averaged 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists in twolosses last week.

3. Hammonsonly scored six points against Rutgers, ending a streak of eight games indouble figures.

PREDICTION: Purdue 88, Ohio State 66