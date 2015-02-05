Purdue knocks off another ranked opponent

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- After a Jan. 21 loss at Illinois, Purdue was 11-8 and 3-3 in the Big Ten. Some fans were calling for coach Matt Painter’s job, wondering if the Boilermakers were headed for a third consecutive losing season.

The mood in West Lafayette is much different now that Purdue not only has a four-game winning streak but has beaten three consecutive ranked opponents for the first time since 1979, when Painter was 8 years old, cutting his basketball teeth just outside Muncie, Ind.

Purdue got 20 points from guard Rapheal Davis and 14 from guard Jon Octeus and used a key 10-0 run in the second half to upset 20th-ranked Ohio State 60-58 on Wednesday night in Mackey Arena.

The Boilermakers posted their third consecutive victory against a ranked foe, beginning Jan. 24 against then-No. 25 Iowa. The Boilermakers had lost 13 straight games against ranked opponents before beating Iowa.

A free throw by guard Kendall Stephens with 4.9 seconds left accounted for the final score just before Ohio State’s D‘Angelo Russell missed a potential winning 3-pointer at the final buzzer.

”I think we have really grown up,“ said Davis, who was 6 of 10 from the field and 8 of 10 from the line. ”Beating these three Top 25 teams is really good, but we can get better in a lot of areas.

“It is encouraging for us. A lot of young guys have come around, and I think A.J. Hammons is at the top of the bigs in the country.”

The 7-foot Hammons had seven points, seven rebounds and seven blocked shots.

Ohio State (17-6, 6-4) played without starting forward Marc Loving, who did not make the trip from Columbus.

Loving was averaging 11.7 points -- second best on the team -- and led the Big Ten in 3-point field goal percentage at .532.

“Being on this team is a privilege, and in terms of coming back, he will have to earn the privilege to be back out there,” Ohio State coach Thad Matta said after the game. “Ot is not a right to play in our program. When the time is right, we will bring Marc back. That is all I am going to say about it.”

Purdue (15-8, 7-3) won its fourth consecutive game overall, including a victory over then-No. 22 Indiana and a win at Northwestern.

Russell led Ohio State with 20 points and seven rebounds but needed 18 shots from the field.

”Where he is as a freshman is where Evan Turner was as a junior,“ said Painter, whose team had lost six in a row to Ohio State. ”He is the best guy we have seen on the perimeter this year.

“Certainly, this was a big game for us coming off a big road win against Northwestern. We were fortunate to win. They had us out of sorts. Their defensive pressure bothered us.”

Purdue began the second half with a 9-2 run, which included a 3-pointer from freshman guard Dakota Mathias, giving the Boilermakers a 36-28 lead with 17:26 remaining.

Ohio State countered with a 13-4 spurt to grab a 41-40 lead on a layup by forward Jae‘Sean Tate with 9:28 left.

A 3-pointer from Russell with 8:45 to go gave the Buckeyes a 44-42 lead, but Purdue got two Davis free throws to tie it at 44 with 8:20 remaining.

The Davis free throws began a 10-0 burst that pushed Purdue into a 52-44 lead with 5:54 remaining, prompting a timeout by Matta. The run included another 3-pointer from Mathias.

“Any time we can get in transition and make some perimeter shots, it helps,” Painter said. “We got some stops in that run, some loose balls and some rebounds and that got us in transition.”

At the other end, Hammons was controlling the middle, helping limit Ohio State to 42.1 percent shooting from the field.

“Pretty much, it was about stopping Russell,” Hammons said. “Then the other thing was rebounding. We had to step that up.”

Purdue outrebounded Ohio State 33-31.

Davis and Hammons combined for 14 points and Purdue built a 27-26 halftime lead. The Boilermakers had an 8-0 advantage from the free throw line and got eight points from Davis and six from Hammons in the first 20 minutes.

Back-to-back baskets from Hammons and Davis gave the Boilermakers a 25-22 lead with 2:27left in the first half.

A 3-pointer by Stephens with 12:31 remaining in the half gave the Boilermakers an 11-10 lead and a Davis basket with 11:06 left increased Purdue’s advantage to 13-10.

Ohio State outrebounded Purdue 16-15 in the first half. Each team had seven turnovers.

NOTES: Russell is the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for a fifth time. ... The Buckeyes entered having won three consecutive Big Ten games and four of their last five. ... The Buckeyes entered leading the Big Ten in scoring margin at 18.4 points per game and in field goal percentage at .507. ... Like Ohio State, Purdue came in having won three consecutive Big Ten games. ... Purdue led the Big Ten in blocked shots at 5.4 per game. ... Before Wednesday, the Boilermakers had lost six in a row to Ohio State. ... Purdue is 4-5 against Thad Matta-coached Ohio State teams in Mackey Arena.