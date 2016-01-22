No. 22 Purdue pulls away from Ohio State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Purdue’s size mattered Thursday but at winning time, the 22nd-ranked Boilermakers called on 5-foot-10 sophomore point guard P.J. Thompson to put the finishing touches on a 75-64 Big Ten victory against Ohio State in Mackey Arena.

Purdue (17-3, 5-2 Big Ten) got a huge 3-pointer from Thompson with 1:04 remaining and two free throws from him with 50.1 seconds to play during a 13-3, game-closing run en route to its third straight victory.

While centers A.J, Hammons and Isaac Haas and forwards Vince Edwards and Caleb Swanigan produced a collective 48 points and 26 rebounds, point guards Thompson and senior Johnny Hill combined for 20 points and no turnovers, and along with Rapheal Davis, held Buckeye guard Kam Williams scoreless during the final half after he scored 14 in the first half.

“Even though we were behind (36-33) at halftime, we knew we were in a good position,” Thompson said. “We just had to make some shots, and finally, we did. Ray did a great job on Williams in the second half, and A.J. did what he always does, which is making everything easier for the rest of us.”

Hammons led five Boilermakers in double figures with 16 points and eight rebounds, Edwards had 12 points and seven rebounds, Swanigan added 10 points and 10 rebounds and Haas scored 10.

With the game hanging in the balance, though, Thompson’s clutch offense and defense on Williams was the difference for a Purdue team that had been 1-7 against Ohio State in the past eight meetings.

“Thompson probably was the difference in the game,” Ohio State coach Thad Matta said. “Hats off to him. They hit some big shots and made big plays down the stretch. And their bigs had their way with us. We didn’t follow the scouting report in that we let their bigs catch the ball too low.”

Related Coverage Preview: Ohio State at Purdue

After Ohio State (12-8, 4-3) pulled to within 62-61 on Trevor Thompson’s free throw with 2:51 remaining, the Boilermakers scored 13 of the final 16 points.

“As coach Painter likes to say, we did a good job of being patiently aggressive at the end,” Edwards said. “We did a better job defensively on Williams in the second half, and we made some shots. Everything worked out.”

Jae‘Sean Tate led Ohio State with 17 points and 10 rebounds, and guard A.J. Harris scored 11.

Purdue’s size was the deciding factor on a night when the Boilermakers made only 4 of 17 shots from 3-point range.

”Our guards did a good job of understanding what we needed to do when we couldn’t get the ball inside,“ Purdue coach Matt Painter said. ”Tonight, we had an advantage at point guard. We really have had a lot of guys take care of the ball year.

“PJ did a good job when we had him guard Kam Williams, and then to get 20 points with no turnovers from our point guards was great.”

Purdue finished with only six turnovers - none from a guard - and outscored Ohio State 16-5 in points as the result of turnovers, which equaled the final margin.

Purdue tied it at 48 on Davis’ driving layup with 11:20 remaining. The Boilermakers seized a 53-52 lead on freshman Ryan Cline’s 3-pointer with 9:02 to play.

Two free throws from Edwards, two free throws from Thompson and Thompson’s 3-pointer with 6:16 left gave Purdue a 60-54 lead, capping a 10-2 run.

Ohio State made 6 of 9 attempts from 3-point range and got a combined 23 points from Williams and Tate to lead 36-33 after 20 minutes. The Boilermakers were 0 of 8 from beyond the arc in the opening half.

Purdue stayed close by making 9 of 13 free throws while Ohio State made 4 of 5. The Boilermakers enjoyed a 19-16 first-half rebounding advantage, but the Buckeyes enjoyed a 23-8 edge in points from non-starters with Williams and Harris combining for 21 off the bench.

Hammons had 10 first-half points for Purdue, which shot only 35.3 percent. Ohio State shot 52 percent during the opening half.

Purdue used an 11-2 run to capture a 29-28 lead on an Edwards dunk with 3:07 left in the half, but Williams sank consecutive 3-pointers to give the Buckeyes a 34-29 lead, giving him 14 at intermission.

Purdue got two free throws from Thompson and Hammons’ fifth first-half field goal to stay within striking distance.

The Buckeyes got eight quick points from Williams, including two 3-pointers, and the Buckeyes expanded their lead to 24-18 with 7:45 left in the opening half.

NOTES: Although Ohio State is only 17-27 all-time in Mackey Arena, the 17 victories are the most by an opponent in the venue, which opened in December 1967. ... Ohio State leads the series 89-85. ... Ohio State G JaQuan Lyle ranks second nationally among all freshmen in assists with 101. ... Purdue senior G Rapheal Davis is one of 30 being considered for the Senior Class Award, which honors community, classroom, character and competition excellence. Davis is the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. ... Fans attending Thursday’s game received either a white or volt t-shirt and were asked to wear it as a sign of support for Purdue’s Center for Cancer Research. ... The Boilermakers lead the Big Ten in field goal percentage defense (36.9).