Preview: Ohio State at Rutgers

Freshman D’Angelo Russell is carrying Ohio State and will look to steer the No. 20 Buckeyes past host Rutgers in Sunday’s Big Ten contest. The all-purpose guard averages 19.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists while knocking down a team-leading 66 3-point baskets and ranking second on the squad with 41 steals. The Buckeyes lost to Purdue 60-58 on Wednesday to begin a stretch in which four of five games are on the road.

Rutgers is taking its lumps in its first Big Ten campaign and has lost seven consecutive games. The Scarlet Knights stunned Wisconsin on Jan. 11 and Tuesday’s 66-54 loss to Illinois marked the fourth time in five outings that Rutgers was held below 55 points as guard Myles Mack and forward Kadeem Jack are the squad’s only consistent scorers. “We need to find a third scorer,” Scarlet Knights coach Eddie Jordan told reporters. “It could be done by committee or it could be a different guy night after night, but Kadeem and Myles need some help in the scoring department.”

TV: 5:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT OHIO STATE (17-6, 6-4 Big Ten): Russell has scored 20 or more points in seven of the last nine games and will again be hoisting a lot of shots with second-leading scorer Mark Loving (11.7 points, 42 3-pointers) sitting out the second game of an indefinite suspension. Forward Sam Thompson averages 10 points and has racked up 32 steals while point guard Shannon Scott is averaging 7.9 points and leads the team in assists (6.4) and steals (44). Scott has 468 career assists and needs eight to pass Curtis Wilson (475 in a career that ended in 1988) for fourth on the Buckeyes’ all-time list.

ABOUT RUTGERS (10-14, 2-9): Mack will be making his 100th career start and the senior guard is averaging 14.5 points while cruising his way up the school’s all-time scoring list. Mack has 1,577 career points and moved into ninth place against Illinois by surpassing Ricky Shields (1,575 from 2001-05) and he trails eighth-place Eric Riggins (1,604 from 1983-87) by 27 points. Jack is averaging 13.4 points and 6.4 rebounds and forward Junior Etou collects a team-leading 6.7 boards per game.

TIP-INS

1. Rutgers won the lone meeting 97-96 on Dec. 30, 1978.

2. The Scarlet Knights are shooting just 29.9 percent from 3-point range.

3. Thompson’s next blocked shot will be the 100th of his career.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 65, Rutgers 57