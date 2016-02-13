Preview: Ohio State at Rutgers

Ohio State looks to complete the season sweep of Rutgers when it travels to Piscataway, New Jersey, on Saturday. The Buckeyes cruised to a 94-68 victory in the first match-up on Jan. 13 and try to work their way back into the NCAA Tournament picture after snapping a two-game losing streak with a 71-63 win over Northwestern.

Ohio State has made seven straight NCAA Tournament appearances and can’t afford any slip-ups during its upcoming three-game stretch against the Scarlet Knights, Michigan and Nebraska to have any hope of keeping its streak alive. Rutgers is still searching for its first conference win after dropping an 87-63 decision to Nebraska. The Scarlet Knights are one of four teams in power conferences without a victory and have lost 25 consecutive regular-season Big Ten games since shocking then-No. 4 Wisconsin 67-62 on Jan. 11, 2015. Rutgers’ 11 conference losses this season have come by an average margin of 23 points and it hopes to salvage some pride by securing its first overall win since beating UMass Lowell on Dec. 28.

TV: 4 p.m. EST, Big Ten Network

ABOUT OHIO STATE (15-10, 7-5 Big Ten): Freshman guard JaQuan Lyle scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds as all five Buckeye starters finished in double figures in the comeback win over Northwestern. Marc Loving added 15 points and matched a career high with five assists while Trevor Thompson tallied 12 points and nine rebounds against the Wildcats. “We had faith in one another and we were never going to quit,” Loving told reporters. “We just kept telling one another that the shots were going to fall.”

ABOUT RUTGERS (6-18, 0-11 Big Ten): Corey Sanders was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week after averaging 33.5 points, 8.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds in setbacks to Illinois and Nebraska. Rutgers head coach Eddie Jordan announced that Deshawn Freeman, who is second in team scoring with 13.1 points per game, has been suspended indefinitely. “To build a winning program all of our student athletes must commit to be successful academically, personally and athletically,” Jordan stated. “Deshawn has not met these expectations in a consistent manner.”

TIP-INS

1. Lyle is ranked third nationally among freshman in assists (111) entering Saturday’s action.

2. Loving has scored in double figures in 16 games this season.

3. Sanders leads all Big Ten freshman in scoring (15.9) heading into Saturday’s games.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 81, Rutgers 74