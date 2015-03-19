Preview: Ohio State vs. VCU

Rising sideline star Shaka Smart brings his speedy VCU team into the NCAA Tournament on the heels of a 71-65 win over Dayton in the Atlantic 10 tournament title game. Smart, who rebuffed several coaching offers to remain at the school over the past few seasons, led the Rams to the Final Four in 2011 and will face Ohio State in a second-round game on Thursday in Portland. This is seventh-seeded VCU’s fifth straight year in the Big Dance in Smart’s sixth season as head coach.

Ohio State earned the 10th seed in the West Region after falling to Michigan State in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament. The Buckeyes, who won their only national title in 1960, are making their seventh straight appearance and 31st overall in the NCAAs. Freshman star D‘Angelo Russell paces the Ohio State offense, averaging 19.3 points, and is projected to be a high lottery pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

ABOUT VCU (26-9): Once viewed as a lock for the field of 68, the Rams may have needed to win the A-10 title to secure a bid after losing three straight games near the end of the regular season. VCU went 4-5 after losing star point guard Briante Weber to a season-ending knee injury, but the Rams regrouped and enter the tournament winners of five straight, including a blowout victory over the conference’s top seed, Davidson, in the semifinals. VCU began the season ranked 16th in the nation and was the heavy favorite to win the Atlantic 10 crown but slipped to the fifth seed after struggling down the stretch without its senior point guard.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (23-10): The silky smooth Russell, a 6-5 guard, scored in double figures in all but one game for the Buckeyes, who are 4-4 in their last eight games. Ohio State finished in sixth place in the Big Ten standings at 11-7 and boasts wins over both Indiana and Maryland but was walloped by conference champion Wisconsin in their only meeting. The Buckeyes lost in their NCAA opener last year against Dayton 60-59 but have a ton of experience and are 16-7 in their last seven trips to the Big Dance.

TIP-INS

1. VCU matched an A-10 tournament record with 40 3-pointers, including 10 in the title game.

2. The teams have never met before. The winner of this first matchup will likely face No. 2 seed Arizona on Saturday.

3. Ohio State coach Thad Matta has won at least 20 games in all 11 years on the Buckeyes’ sidelines.

PREDICTION: VCU 68, Ohio State 67