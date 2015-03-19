Russell helps Ohio State past VCU in OT

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Though a freshman, Ohio State guard D‘Angelo Russell had a pretty good idea what to expect from his first experience with the NCAA Tournament.

”I’ve watched this (tournament) my whole life,“ Russell said after scoring a game-high 28 points to lift the Buckeyes a 75-72 overtime victory over Virginia Commonwealth on Thursday at the Moda Center. ”Knowing a lot of great teams go down and a lot of underdogs achieve ... anything can happen.

“Coach (Thad Matta) has been preaching it for weeks now. Games have already been lost today that have messed up people’s brackets. It feels great to be moving on to the next round.”

Russell scored 16 points in the second half and overtime for the No. 10-seeded Buckeyes (24-10), who will face No. 2 seed Arizona in a Saturday third-round matchup. Senior guard Shannon Scott added nine points and 10 assists.

Guard Melvin Johnson scored 17 points for the Rams (26-10), who got out to an early 12-point lead but finished shooting just 38.1 percent from the field.

”VCU is as good as anybody in the country at putting a run on,“ Matta said. ”It’s astonishing watching how they get going.

“It’s a relieved feeling to get through this one. One of the greatest feelings in college basketball is to hear your (school‘s) name advance.”

Senior guard Treveon Graham, who led the Rams with a 16.2-point scoring average this season, finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. He was 3 of 12 from the field and missed critical shots at the end of regulation and overtime.

Russell scored only two points in the first 15 minutes, then got his offensive game going, scoring 10 points in the final five minutes of the half. The 6-foot-5 left-hander finished 10 of 20 from the field and 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

”Sometimes we have to prod him a little bit,“ Matta said. ”He missed a layup in the first half when we were down 12, then he got rolling.

“If you can create some angles for him and give him a half-second, he’s so good at making the right read. And when you get creative (in drawing plays), he picks it up just like that. He knows exactly what we’re trying to accomplish, and he can execute it.”

Ohio State outscored VCU 9-6 in the extra session after both teams missed on opportunities to win in regulation.

In the extra session, freshman forward Keita Bates-Diop drained a 3-pointer to give Ohio State a 71-68 lead, but Johnson responded with a jump hook to close the gap to 71-70 with 2:10 remaining.

Scott’s driving layup increased the Buckeyes’ edge to 73-70 with 1:46 left. After Graham rimmed out a 3-point attempt with 10 seconds to go, the Buckeyes rebounded. Russell’s two free throws with 4.9 ticks left wrapped it up.

In the closing minutes of regulation, Johnson knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to put VCU on top 66-64, but Ohio State center Amir Williams’ dunk tied the score at 66 with 1:15 to play.

Scott missed a driving layup and the Rams rebounded with 25 seconds to go. Graham brought the ball upcourt and, eschewing a timeout, ran down the clock before driving to the basket. His shot was blocked and time expired in the fight for the rebound, sending the game into overtime.

”We had a great shot with our best player to win the game at the end“ of regulation, VCU coach Shaka Smart said. ”It just didn’t go.

“Our guys fought, which they’ve done all year long. Our response to adversity has been a good one. At times, we lost some poise today. That ended up hurting us in the long run. And Ohio State made some big shots, some big plays. Got to give (the Buckeyes) credit.”

VCU led 30-29 at halftime despite making only 10 of 32 shots from the field (31.3 percent).

The Rams had the best of it early, jumping to a 25-13 lead despite making only seven of their first 20 shots from the field. Ohio State was worse, connecting on only six of its first 19 attempts. The Buckeyes outscored the Rams 16-5 the rest of the half to go into intermission trailing by one point.

NOTES: Ohio State G DeAngelo Russell, the Big Ten freshman of the year, averaged 19.3 points and shot 41.5 percent from 3-point range during the regular season. ... Neither team entered the NCAA Tournament hot. Ohio State was ousted in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals by Michigan State and was 4-4 in its last eight games. VCU won only five of its last 11 regular-season games after losing G Briante Weber to a season-ending right knee injury. ... The Buckeyes played in four straight Sweet 16s from 2010 to 2013.