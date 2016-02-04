Preview: Ohio State at Wisconsin

Wisconsinwent 10-of-10 from the free-throw line in the final 67 seconds on Sunday to securethe victory -- a season-high fourth straight -- against Illinois. The Badgers gofor their fifth straight on Thursday when Ohio State comes to Madison with anew-look starting lineup that has produced two wins out of the past three games.

Wisconsinappears to be settling down as the shock of coach Bo Ryan’s early-season retirement is wearing off. During the Badgers’ win streak, which includesvictories over ranked opponents Indiana and Michigan State, Nigel Hayes is averaging22 points per game and Ethan Happ 16.3 points per game. The Buckeyes were hoping to avenge a 35-pointloss from earlier in the month when they hosted Maryland on Sunday, and they hadthe No. 3 Terrapins on the ropes until late turnovers and free throws doomed them. The Buckeyes’ effort earned praise from Maryland coach Mark Turgeon, whotold reporters, “[Coach Thad Matta] is a heck of a coach. He has won a ton of games, butthis might be one of his best coaching jobs. He is doing an amazing job withthis team.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUTOHIO STATE (14-9, 6-4 Big Ten): The results of a starting lineup change threegames ago -- freshman point guard A.J. Harris and freshman center DanielGiddens replaced freshman JaQuan Lyle in the backcourt and Virginia Techtransfer Trevor Thompson in the frontcourt -- have been noticeable as theBuckeyes have turned the ball over less and gotten into their offensive sets much quicker. Jae‘Sean Tate has thrived since the lineup change and in those three games, thesophomore forward has gone 17-of-31 for 44 points, grabbed 19 boards and recordedeight assists and seven steals. Lyle has regressed after losing his startingjob and his production has been underwhelming: nine total points off the bench(he hasn’t made a field goal in his past two games) and eight turnovers.

ABOUTWISCONSIN (13-9, 5-4): Hayes and Bronson Koenig are the unquestionable leadersof the Badgers offense as they combine for more than 30 points per game. But itwas the production from struggling freshman Khalil Iverson --10 points, fiverebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in a season-high 30 minutesafter scoring a total of nine points in seven conference games -- that openedeyes against Illinois. Happ, who is averaging 12.3 points and 8.3 rebounds, was instrumental in both wins last week, scoring a career-high 25 pointsand grabbing eight rebounds against Indiana and recording six points and ninerebounds in 22 minutes against Illinois.

TIP-INS

1. The Badgers have five home losses, their most since the 1997-98 season.

2. The Buckeyes have just one win against a top-50 team and two against teams in the top 100,but have eight losses against top-100 teams.

3. Ohio State’s leading scorer, Marc Loving has made only 13 of his past 51 shots (25.5 percent) in hispast five games, with 14 turnovers.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 72, Ohio State 70