Preview: Ohio State at Wisconsin

Seventeenth-ranked Wisconsin looks to bounce back from its first Big Ten loss when it hosts slumping Ohio State on Thursday night. The Badgers, who had a nine-game winning streak snapped Sunday with a 66-55 setback at 19th-ranked Purdue, have won 15 consecutive home games dating to a 63-60 loss to Maryland last January and have won 11 of their last 13 games with the Buckeyes at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers, who are one of six teams at the top of the Big Ten standings with just one loss, remain upbeat despite the loss to the Boilermakers. "I was as optimistic as I've ever been after a loss," preseason All-Big Ten guard Bronson Koenig told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel when asked how he felt leaving Mackey Arena. "I wasn't super beat up that I only had nine points or that we lost the game, like I usually would have been. We'll be just fine." Ohio State, meanwhile, comes in off a 78-68 loss at Minnesota on Sunday and enters Thursday's action as one of two teams winless in conference play along with Rutgers. "Enough is enough," junior center Trevor Thompson told The Columbus Dispatch. "Being 0-3 starting the Big Ten is unacceptable. We need to get better, because this can't keep happening. We're Ohio State University."

ABOUT OHIO STATE (10-6, 0-3 Big Ten): Balanced is the word for the Buckeyes who have five players averaging in double figures led by powerful 6-4, 230-pound junior forward Jae'Sean Tate (14.5 points) who also is second on the team in rebounding (6.7). Sophomore point guard JaQuan Lyle (11.6 points) and senior forward Marc Loving (11.6) are tied for second in scoring with Lyle also leading the team in assists (5.6) and steals (1.4). The 6-11 Thompson (10.7 points), who leads the team in rebounding (9.1) and blocks (1.9), and junior guard Kam Williams (10.3 points), who is shooting 40.3 percent from 3-point range, also are averaging double-digits in scoring.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (13-3, 2-1): Versatile senior forward Nigel Hayes was the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year and has done nothing to disappoint, averaging 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and a team-best 3.2 assists per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the floor. Koenig, a preseason All-Big Ten pick, leads the team in scoring (14.0) while shooting 37.5 percent from 3-point range. Sophomore forward Ethan Happ, another preseason All-Big Ten pick, also is averaging in double figures (13.4) and ranks second in the Big Ten in rebounding (9.1) and steals (1.9).

1. Wisconsin's 87.3 all-time win percentage (268-39) at the Kohl Center is tied for fourth among all active arenas in the NCAA.

2. Ohio State announced last week that junior F Keita Bates-Diop, who is averaging 9.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, will miss the remainder of the season with a stress fracture in his left leg.

3. The Badgers lead the Big Ten and rank eighth nationally in scoring defense allowing an average of 59.8 points per game.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 71, Ohio State 65