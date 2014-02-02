Ohio State 59, Wisconsin 58

No. 23 Ohio State 59, No. 13 Wisconsin 58: LaQuinton Ross scored 13 points and Aaron Craft came through down the stretch as the visiting Buckeyes edged the Badgers.

Amedeo Della Valle scored 11 points off the bench and Lenzelle Smith Jr. grabbed 10 rebounds to help offset a 1-of-7 shooting effort for Ohio State (17-5, 4-5 Big Ten), which won for the second time in the last seven games.

Nigel Hayes scored 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting off the bench to lead Wisconsin (17-5, 4-5), which fell for the fifth time in the last six contests. Ben Brust added 13 points as the Badgers struggled to 3-of-17 from beyond the arc.

Amir Williams split a pair of free throws to give Ohio State a 59-57 lead with 26 seconds left before Traevon Jackson split two to draw Wisconsin within one. Smith missed a fast-break layup and was called for a travel when he fell coming down with the offensive rebound, but Sam Dekker missed an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer to squander Wisconsin s final chance.

The Badgers took a 51-44 lead with just under nine minutes left after back-to-back jumpers by Hayes. Shannon Scott knocked down a 3-pointer and Craft hit another in a 7-2 burst as the Buckeyes cut it to 54-53, and Craft s layup with just over three minutes to play knotted it at 55.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wisconsin went the final 6 1/2 minutes of the game without a field goal. ¦ The Badgers went 6-of-14 from the free-throw line in the second half after knocking down 13-of-15 before the break. ¦ The Badgers have dropped three straight home games.