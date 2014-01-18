Preview: Oklahoma at Baylo

It could be a high-scoring affair Saturday as visiting Oklahoma and No. 13 Baylor try to bounce back from losses earlier in the week. The Sooners lead the Big 12 with an average of 85.8 points and have all five starters averaging double figures while Baylor (78.6 points) has four players averaging double digits. Oklahoma also leads the conference with 9.8 3-pointers in league games while the Bears are second with 7.3 3s.

Oklahoma forward Ryan Spangler had a combined 37 points on 71.4 percent shooting and 29 rebounds in his last two games, recording his league-best seventh double-double. He will have a tough battle inside against Baylor big men Cory Jefferson and Isaiah Austin, who were held to a combined 12 points in Baylor’s loss at Texas Tech on Wednesday. “We’ve got to find ways to get (Jefferson and Austin) the ball more,” coach Scott Drew said in his post-game conference. “Texas Tech did a good job of being physical with them and not allowing them shots.”

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (13-4, 2-2 Big 12): Cameron Clark leads the Sooners with 17.3 points and Buddy Hield adds 16.5 points, although he’s averaging 18.5 in league games. Spangler, who leads the Big 12 with 9.5 rebounds, has shot 50 percent from the floor or better in all 17 games. Jordan Woodard (11.4 points) and Isaiah Cousins (10.6) also average double figures, and the Sooners starters have combined for 95 of the team’s 123 steals.

ABOUT BAYLOR (13-3, 1-2): Jefferson has six double-doubles and leads the Bears with 13.2 points and 8.4 rebounds. Kenny Chery adds 11.6 points and a 2.7 assist-to-turnover ratio while Austin gives the Bears, who are 9-0 at home, 10.3 points and a league-best 46 blocks. Taurean Prince has scored in double figures in four of his last five games and leads the Bears during that five-game stretch with 15.2 points on 60.5 percent shooting.

TIP-INS

1. Baylor has won 13 straight at the Ferrell Center, the second-longest streak in arena history.

2. The Bears have won three of the past four home games against Oklahoma, but the Sooners lead the series 39-10, including a 17-5 mark in Waco.

3. Spangler has nine games of at least 10 rebounds while the Sooners, as a team, had just seven such performances last year.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 82, Baylor 79