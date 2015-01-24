Preview: Oklahoma at Baylor

Every game in the Big 12 seems to pit two strong teams against each other, as No. 20 Oklahoma can attest. The Sooners will face their fourth straight ranked opponent when they visit Rico Gathers and No. 21 Baylor on Saturday. The Bears have won three of four and are looking for revenge after dropping a 73-63 decision at Oklahoma in the Big 12 opener on Jan. 3.

Baylor took a break from the pounding of conference play to host NAIA Huston-Tillotson on Wednesday and Gathers took advantage of that smaller front line to post a career-high 25 points and a Big 12-record 28 rebounds. “My teammates were keeping me updated throughout the last five minutes, saying I had to get a such and such, but then it became the coaches and stuff,” Gathers told reporters. “They were really pushing for me to go get the record tonight.” Gathers grabbed 12 rebounds at the Sooners on Jan. 3 but was held to four points on 2-of-6 shooting.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (12-6, 3-3 Big 12): The Sooners have played five of their last six against ranked teams going back to the first meeting with the Bears and are losers of three of the last four, including an 85-78 setback at Kansas on Monday. Buddy Hield, who went 10-of-10 from the field in an 82-65 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday, scored 26 points against Kansas but went 7-of-19 from the floor as Oklahoma fell into a rut and could not climb all the way out. Hield buried four 3-pointers and had his only double-double this season with 20 points and 10 rebounds in the first meeting with Baylor.

ABOUT BAYLOR (14-4, 2-3): The Bears have played nothing but tight games in conference play, with the 10-point loss to the Sooners marking the only time the margin was more than three points at the end of regulation. Gathers was held under double figures on the boards for the first time in conference play at Kansas State on Saturday and knows it won’t be as easy as it was against Huston-Tillotson. “I look for Oklahoma to really be focused on keeping me off the glass because teams know that if they can keep me off the glass, it makes it harder on our guys to take shots with confidence and know that I’ll get the board,” Gathers told reporters.

TIP-INS

1. Hield is averaging 26.3 points in the last four games.

2. Baylor F Taurean Prince is 5-of-21 from 3-point range over the last four games.

3. The Bears have won 15 of their last 16 home games.

PREDICTION: Baylor 72, Oklahoma 70