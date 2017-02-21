Preview: Oklahoma at Baylor

With its chances at a Big 12 title all but squashed after a bitter 67-65 home loss to third-ranked Kansas, No. 9 Baylor will try to snap its second two-game losing streak of the month when it hosts last-place Oklahoma on Tuesday. The Bears, who squandered a six-point lead in the final three minutes of Saturday's setback against the Jayhawks, start the week in a three-way tie for second place with West Virginia and Iowa State, against whom they have upcoming matchups.

Kansas owns a three-game lead with four contests remaining in Big 12 play, so Baylor coach Scott Drew said his team - which still is projected as a No. 1 seed in some mock NCAA Tournament brackets thanks to its No. 1 RPI - must re-adjust its goals. "We all want a conference championship, but I think everybody on our team definitely would rather have an NCAA Final Four or championship more," Drew told the Waco Tribune. "So that's what we've got to gear for and get ready for and look forward to that opportunity." Oklahoma, which lost star point guard and senior leader Jordan Woodard to a season-ending knee injury on Feb. 11, is in full rebuilding mode after dropping a wild 96-92 decision at Bedlam rival Oklahoma State on Saturday. Of the 92 points scored by the Sooners, 85 were by freshmen and sophomores.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (9-17, 3-11 Big 12): The 92 points in the loss at Oklahoma State marked the most by the Sooners in a Bedlam game since the Billy Tubbs era, when they recorded a 107-94 victory in 1990. It might have been more if Oklahoma, which led 80-69 midway through the second half, didn't go cold offensively as it failed to score a field goal in the final 5:50. Sophomore guard Rashard Odomes finished with career highs in both points (29) and rebounds (10) and, with Woodard (14.6 points) out, is one of only two Sooners averaging in double figures as he is scoring 10.6 points per game while freshman guard Kameron McGusty is at 10.5.

ABOUT BAYLOR (22-5, 9-5): Johnathan Motley has thrust his name into contention for All-American and Big 12 Player of the Year honors as he is averaging a team-best 16.8 points and a Big 12-leading 9.5 rebounds after registering a team-high 19 and nine in the loss to Kansas while also committing six turnovers. Manu Lecomte, who finished with 16 points against the Jayhawks, is second on the team in scoring (12.9 points) and is shooting 42.8 percent from 3-point range but missed a forced shot at the buzzer that would have sent the game to overtime. Jo Lual-Acuil Jr., a 7-foot junior forward, is third in scoring (9.4 points) and second in rebounding (6.7) while also averaging a conference-leading 2.6 blocks.

TIP-INS

1. The 6-10 Motley needs 36 rebounds to become the first player in Baylor history with 1,000 points, 600 boards, 100 assists and 100 blocks.

2. Lecomte has made at least one 3-pointer in 13 straight games, including three or more in each of his last seven contests.

3. McGusty has scored in double figures in 14 straight games, the longest streak of any Big 12 freshman this season and the longest for a Sooner freshman since Jeff Webster registered 22 in 1990-91.

PREDICTION: Baylor 86, Oklahoma 79