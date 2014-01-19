FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oklahoma 66, Baylor 64
January 19, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

Oklahoma 66, Baylor 64

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout.)

Oklahoma 66, No. 13 Baylor 64: Buddy Hield scored all of his 19 points in the second half as the visiting Sooners overcame a slow start to end the Bears’ 13-game home winning streak.

Cameron Clark added 14 points for Oklahoma (14-4, 3-2 Big 12), which shot 57.7 percent from the floor and hit 6-of-13 3-point attempts in the second half. Freshman Jordan Woodard chipped in 10 points and eight assists but missed two of his final three free throws.

Kenny Chery led Baylor (13-4, 1-3) with 16 points and five assists. Isaiah Austin added 12 points and nine rebounds while Cory Jefferson recorded 11 and eight.

Hield scored five points and the Sooners hit three straight 3-pointers during a 16-0 run to grab a 40-32 lead less than six minutes into the second half. Baylor, which started the second half 1-of-10, answered with a 14-5 spurt to set up a back-and-forth finish.

Hield’s 3-pointer with under seven minutes left tied the game at 51, and another started an 8-0 run that put the Sooners ahead for good at 58-57 with four minutes remaining. Baylor got back-to-back 3-pointers from Austin in the final 30 seconds and Woodard’s missed free throws gave Baylor a chance, but the Bears couldn’t get off a final shot.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oklahoma started the game 1-of-12 from the floor and 0-of-6 from the 3-point line en route to shooting 23.3 percent in the first half. ... Baylor went 10-of-20 from the free-throw line while Oklahoma hit 15-of-20 attempts. ... Austin was 1-of-7 from the 3-point line coming into the game but hit 30-of-90 last season.

