Oklahoma wins at No. 12 Baylo

Oklahoma wins at No. 12 Baylor

WACO, Texas -- The Oklahoma Sooners warmed up from 3-point range just in time to grab a coveted Big 12 road victory over a ranked opponent.

The Sooners made only one basket from beyond the arc in the first half, but were 6-of-14 from 3-point range in the second half, good enough to edge No. 12 Baylor, 66-64, on Saturday at the Ferrell Center.

Oklahoma guard Buddy Hield gave the Sooners a lead they wouldn’t relinquish when he hit a 3-pointer for a 58-57 lead with 4:01 remaining.

“I‘m always confident shooting,” Hield said. “It’s all thanks to my teammates finding me and having the confidence in me to make shots.”

Oklahoma clamped down and didn’t allow Baylor to make a field goal for more than four minutes near the end of the game.

“Our big guys did a really good job of playing ball screens and mixing it up a little bit,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. “I thought we got a couple big rebounds during that time.”

Baylor center Isaiah Austin made two 3-pointers in the final minute and Baylor had a chance with 9.1 seconds left to tie it or take the lead.

Bears guard Kenny Chery passed to forward Royce O‘Neale with time winding down, but O‘Neale couldn’t get the ball back to Austin and failed to get a shot off in time.

Related Coverage Preview: Oklahoma at Baylo

“Our team feels terrible that we couldn’t get the win at the end,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “We ran the same play twice and scored six points. We came down and they stopped us. We’ve got to get a shot up at the end.”

Oklahoma (14-4, 3-2 in the Big 12) bounced back from a loss at Kansas State on Tuesday. Baylor (13-4, 1-3) dropped its second game of the week after losing at Texas Tech on Wednesday.

Bears forward Rico Gathers made a jumper with 5:06 left to put Baylor ahead, 55-53. But that would be Baylor’s last field goal until Austin’s 3-pointer with 20.4 seconds left, and by then the Sooners had control.

Baylor went only 10-of-20 from the free-throw line for the game and 3-of-6 during that crucial four-minute stretch.

“They did a good job of trapping and mixing up things,” Drew said. “A lot of those possessions we had free-throw attempts and, if we make free throws, points are points.”

Hield led Oklahoma with 19 points, while guard Jordan Woodard had 10 points and eight assists.

Chery led Baylor with 16 points and five assists.

Oklahoma erased an eight-point Baylor lead early in the second half, as the Sooners went on a 16-0 run capped by back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers by Isaiah Cousins, Hield and forward Cameron Clark.

Clark’s 3-pointer from the right wing put Oklahoma ahead, 40-32, with 14:37 left.

“Buddy knocking down some threes there really jumped started everybody’s confidence,” Kruger said. “Good win. Good late game experience to learn from and get better.”

Baylor forward Cory Jefferson stopped the Sooners’ run with a jumper from just outside the lane and Baylor went to work whittling down the Oklahoma lead.

Baylor guard Brady Heslip hit a 3-pointer and Jefferson put back a miss by Austin to put the Bears back in the lead, 46-45.

Neither team led by more than three points after that until Clark made a jumper on an assist from Woodard to put the Sooners ahead, 62-57, with 1:58 left.

Baylor scratched out a 30-24 lead at halftime after 20 minutes in which neither team shot better than 37 percent. Oklahoma was 7-of-28 from the field, including 1-of-12 from 3-point range, and the Sooners gave up eight first-half turnovers.

Chery briefly ignited the Bears, scoring eight points and dishing out three assists in the first half, but he picked up his second foul with 8:04 left in the half and watched the rest of the half from the bench.

Oklahoma made only one of its first 12 shots, but Baylor failed to take advantage of the Sooners’ early cold shooting. Chery made a 3-pointer at the 13:38 mark to extend Baylor’s largest lead of the early going to five points.

Austin put back his own miss to give Baylor a 17-9 lead with 8:44 left in the half. Austin had six points and four rebounds at halftime.

NOTES: Oklahoma owns an overwhelming series advantage against Baylor since the inception of the Big 12 Conference, as the Sooners are 31-5 against the Bears in that time. ... Oklahoma is the only Big 12 team to have used the same five starters in every game this season and all five of the Sooners’ starters are averaging double-digits in scoring. ... Baylor held a “black out,” encouraging fans to wear black to the game. The school did the same thing for the Bears’ football matchup against Oklahoma, which Baylor won 41-12. ... Oklahoma snapped Baylor’s 13-game home winning streak. The Bears hadn’t lost at home since a 64-61 loss to Kansas State on March 2, 2013. ... The Baylor-Oklahoma matchup pitted two of the top four teams in 3-point-percentage in the Big 12. Baylor ranks No. 1 at 40 percent from beyond the arc, while Oklahoma is fourth at 38 percent. But both teams under-performed from 3-point range, as Baylor shot 30 percent and Oklahoma shot 27 percent.