Baylor holds off Oklahoma 69-58

WACO, Texas -- Right about the time it looked like the Baylor-Oklahoma matchup of ranked Big 12 teams might come down to the last shot, the 21st-ranked Bears made sure it didn‘t.

Baylor guard Lester Medford hit a 3-pointer and forward Rico Gathers followed with an emphatic fast-break dunk to cap a late 7-0 run as the Bears outlasted 19th-ranked Oklahoma 69-58 on Saturday at the Ferrell Center.

“Not that I didn’t like the last four games and the last possession deciding it, but this was a little easier and a little more enjoyable,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “I was really proud of how the guys executed down the stretch, and the crowd really gave us a big lift.”

The arena erupted when guard Kenny Chery came away with a long rebound off Oklahoma guard Frank Booker’s missed 3-pointer. Chery’s pass up court nearly sailed into the stands, but forward Royce O‘Neale reached high to pull it down, then found Gathers in the lane.

Gathers slammed it down to put an exclamation point on Baylor’s key run and gave the Bears a 56-49 edge with 3:49 to go.

“Kenny found me up ahead and I caught it off-balance and I found Rico trailing,” O‘Neale said. “I knew he was going to catch it and dunk it, so I had to get an assist for it.”

Oklahoma stopped Baylor’s late surge when Booker hit a 3-pointer, but Baylor came right back as O‘Neale hit a trey with the shot clock winding down, re-establishing a seven-point lead with 2:50 remaining. The Bears’ margin never again dipped below seven.

“I was just trusting in (O‘Neale) that he could get that shot off and make it,” Medford said.

Medford led Baylor (15-4, 3-3 Big 12) with 17 points and five assists, while Chery scored 13.

Guards Buddy Hield and Jordan Woodard each scored 12 to lead Oklahoma (12-7, 3-4).

Sooners guard Isaiah Cousins landed awkwardly on his right wrist and played just 18 minutes. He hit a 3-pointer a minute into the second half, but that was his last shot attempt.

“His wrist bent back,” Kruger said. “It was pretty sore. He’s going to get the X-ray to see. He wanted to go, tried to go, but it’s pretty painful.”

Since handing rival Texas a 21-point defeat in Austin, Oklahoma has lost four of five, all in Big 12 play.

“We just got to find ways to grind and keep grinding,” Hield said. “We’ve been struggling all these games in conference. We’ll get our fight back. We’ve got to get everybody going more and we’ll start clicking again.”

Baylor made four of its first five shots to scratch out an early lead that it defended for the remainder of the first half.

O‘Neale made a layup on an assist Gathers to go ahead 9-2 at the 16:17 mark.

Baylor took a nine-point lead, its largest of the first 20 minutes, when Chery hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 7:50 left.

However, the Bears’ ability to take control in the first half was limited by nine turnovers and Oklahoma scored 11 points off turnovers.

Baylor shot 48 percent in the first half, and the Sooners hit 31 percent as the Bears led 30-24 at intermission.

Hield led Oklahoma with eight points in the first half despite 0-for-5 shooting from 3-point range.

Oklahoma used an 11-2 run midway through the second half to climb out of a five-point deficit and take the lead, 44-40, when forward TaShawn Thomas hit a jumper in the lane with 10:32 left.

Sooners coach Lon Kruger said his team worked effectively to turn around the momentum of the game in the second half.

“I thought we opened the second half with a little bit more life, a little quicker to loose balls,” Kruger said. “We had an opportunity to get it in decent shape. At the critical time there of the second half, I thought Baylor was a little quicker to boards, made plays, made shots there in the key stretch when the game was even to create a little bit of a margin.”

Thomas missed a dunk at the 6:30 mark that would have given the Sooners a two-point lead. From that point forward, Baylor outscored the Sooners 20-9.

NOTES: Baylor F Rico Gathers was coming off a record-setting performance as his double-double of 25 points and 28 rebounds vs. NAIA Huston-Tillotson set the Baylor and Big 12 record for rebounds in a game. The performance was also Gathers’ career high in points. ... Oklahoma has dominated the series with Baylor during the Big 12 era. The Sooners won 30 straight against Baylor at one point and have a 42-11 series lead, including an 18-5 record on Baylor’s home floor. ... The Sooners won the first meeting earlier this season when F TaShawn Thomas scored 24 and G Buddy Hield added 20 in a 73-63 victory.