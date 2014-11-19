Preview: Oklahoma at Creighton

The NCAA took six months before deciding TaShawn Thomas could play at Oklahoma this season after transferring from Houston, but he’ll probably need much less time to make an impact. The 6-8 forward gets to know his teammates a bit better when the No. 18 Sooners visit unbeaten Creighton on Wednesday. Thomas, who started every game in three seasons at Houston and averaged 15.4 points in 2013-14, recorded four points and three rebounds in 23 minutes as a starter in Oklahoma’s 78-53 season-opening victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday.

“He did fine but what he’s going to do is way more than that,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger told reporters. ”... He’s just a guy that’s kind of a mismatch nightmare for the opposition because he can do so many different things. We’ll use him a lot of different ways.” Creighton won its first two games by a combined 45 points as Will Artino has done his best to help the Bluejays overcome the loss of 2014 consensus national player of the year Doug McDermott, who plays for the Chicago Bulls. Artino, a 6-11 senior center, is averaging 17 points and and nine rebounds after recording 5.5 and 3.3 last season.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (1-0): The Sooners - armed with their first preseason Top 25 ranking since 2009 - are off and running with talented players such as junior guard Buddy Hield, a preseason Big 12 first-team selection and one of four returning starters. Hield was the first Big 12 Conference Player of the Week award winner after recording 25 points and seven rebounds while making all seven of his 3-point attempts - a school record for most attempts without a miss - against Southeastern Louisiana. Isaiah Cousins (14 points, 10 rebounds) and Ryan Spangler (11 and 11) recorded double-doubles against the Lions.

ABOUT CREIGHTON (2-0): Sophomore guard Isaiah Zierden is also scoring 17 points per game, and senior guard Devin Brooks averages 9.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists after recording a career-high 10 rebounds in Sunday’s 84-66 victory over Chicago State. “We’re a team built on shooting, so when you don’t shoot it well it’s going to look a little rugged and ragged at times, and I think that was the case today,‘’ coach Greg McDermott told The Creightonian after the Bluejays shot 44.8 percent from the floor. Artino recorded career highs for points (20) and steals (five), and added eight rebounds against Chicago State.

1. Creighton has won 24 straight regular-season home games against teams from the Big 12, ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC since the start of the 1996-97 season.

2. Spangler ranked second in the Big 12 with 10 double-doubles last season.

3. Oklahoma has won two of the three meetings, including a 106-89 victory in the last encounter in 1986.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 72, Creighton 69