Creighton 65, Oklahoma 63

(Updated: CORRECTS Creighton rebound total in graph 3 ADDS “straight” to 1st note)

Creighton 65, No. 18 Oklahoma 63: Austin Chatman recorded 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists as the Bluejays erased an 18-point deficit in the second half to win their 21st consecutive home game.

Toby Hegner added 11 points and six rebounds while Isaiah Zierden had 11 points and three steals for Creighton (3-0), which also scored eight of the final 10 points. Devin Brooks registered eight points, seven rebounds and four assists while Zach Hanson contributed nine points, including a go-ahead basket with 46 seconds left, and four boards for the Bluejays.

Buddy Hield recorded 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Sooners (1-1), who regrouped and took a four-point lead with 3:37 to play. Ryan Spangler had 11 points and 11 rebounds while TaShawn Thomas added 14 points and six rebounds as Oklahoma won the battle of the boards 44-37.

Hield scored the game’s first seven points and the Sooners never let their advantage slip below six en route to a 35-24 advantage at halftime as Creighton was 6-for-25 from the field prior to the break - 2-of-14 from 3-point range - and didn’t have a player make more than one field goal. Oklahoma scored the first seven points of the second half before the Bluejays exploded for a 13-0 run, and Zierden’s 3-pointer gave Creighton its first lead 48-46 with 11:41 remaining.

The Sooners moved in front 61-57 as the Bluejays missed 11-of-12 shots during a 5:12 stretch, but Creighton scored the next eight points and took the lead 63-61 as Hanson cleaned up Brooks’ airball. The Blue Jays led 65-63 when Brooks was fouled with four seconds left and after he missed both free throws, Oklahoma used its last timeout before Jordan Woodard missed a 3-pointer from the corner at the buzzer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Creighton has won 25 straight regular-season games against teams from the Big 12, ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC dating to the start of 1996-97. ... Hield made his first eight 3-point attempts of the season before missing on his second try Tuesday. ... Spangler, who was 3-of-4 from 3-point range in this one after going 3-of-11 last season, has two double-doubles in as many games after ranking second in the Big 12 with 10 in 2013-14.