No. 3 Oklahoma 84, Hawaii 81

Buddy Hield scored 27 points to lead No. 3 Oklahoma to a 84-81 win over Hawaii in the Diamond Head Classic semifinal on Wednesday at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.

Oklahoma didn’t make a field goal in the final 8:55 but hit its free throws down the stretch to pull out the win and advance to the tournament championship.

The Sooners (10-0) hadn’t had a game closer than 13 points since its season opener on Nov. 17.

Oklahoma (10-0) plays Harvard on Friday night and Hawaii (8-2) faces Auburn in the third-place game.

Hield started quickly, scoring 14 points in the first seven minutes -- hitting four 3-pointers in the first 4:16 -- as the Sooners looked like they would put the game away early.

But after Oklahoma jumped ahead 21-5, Hawaii ripped off a 21-5 run to take the lead. Rainbow Warriors forward Stefan Jankovic scored nine points in the stretch and Roderick Bobbitt had seven.

The game went back and forth throughout the second half, but both teams went cold from the field down the stretch and Oklahoma hit its free throws, making 15 of 18 from the line after its final field goal to remain undefeated.

Forward Khadeem Lattin scored a career-high 17 for the Sooners on 7-of-9 shooting from the floor. Guard Isaiah Cousins had 14 points.

Bobbitt finished with 32 points and Jankovic added 17 for Hawaii.