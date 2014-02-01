Preview: Oklahoma at Iowa State

A then-unranked Oklahoma team ended Iowa State s school-record winning streak on Jan. 11 and the Cyclones have struggled to recover ever since. No. 18 Iowa State will try to avenge its first loss of the season and halt a stretch in which it has dropped four of five when it hosts the 25th-ranked Sooners on Saturday. The Cyclones opened with 14 consecutive victories, but they have only a home win against Kansas State to show for their efforts since the setback at Oklahoma.

Iowa State, which will play its fourth straight Top 25 foe on Tuesday when it travels to No. 10 Oklahoma State, fell four games back in the Big 12 race with Wednesday s 92-81 road loss to conference-leading Kansas. The Sooners, who find themselves in second place in the league  1 Â½ games behind the Jayhawks  grabbed their fourth straight victory with Monday s 88-76 triumph over the Cowboys. Oklahoma is 7-2 away from home, the top mark in the conference.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (17-4, 6-2 Big 12): The Sooners are the only team in the country to use the same starting lineup in every game and have all five of those players scoring at least 10 points per game. Ryan Spangler is averaging 13.2 points and 13.5 rebounds over his last six games, beginning with his 16-point, 15-rebound effort in the first meeting against Iowa State. It is hard to find words to describe how much he has helped this team. ¦ That was really obvious last year (when he sat out due to transfer rules). We are reaping the benefits this year,  forward Tyler Neal told the school s official website.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (15-4, 3-4): Two common themes have emerged in the Cyclones  four losses: below-average 3-point shooting and rebounding margin. Iowa State has converted 37.2 percent beyond the arc in its victories and enjoyed a plus-3.1 advantage on the glass in its wins, but has shot 28.4 percent from long range and been outrebounded by 7.8 boards in its setbacks. Melvin Ejim, who leads the conference with 27 career double-doubles, started his 109th game Wednesday, tying him for seventh in school history with Jeff Hornacek.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma has scored at least 80 points in 14 games, twice the number of times they accomplished the feat last season.

2. Ejim is 10 rebounds shy of becoming the 11th player in Big 12 history to grab 900 career rebounds.

3. The Sooners outscored the Cyclones 22-2 in second-chance points in the first meeting.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 90, Oklahoma 85