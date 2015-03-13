Preview: Oklahoma vs. Iowa State

Iowa State nearly was headed home and the second-seeded Cyclones aim to avoid a double-digit deficit to overcome when they square off with third-seeded Oklahoma on Friday in the Big 12 tournament semifinals in Kansas City. No. 15 Iowa State never led in Thursday’s quarterfinal matchup against Texas until guard Monte Morris swished a jumper with no time remaining to cap a career-best 24-point outing as the Cyclones posted a 69-67 victory. No. 14 Oklahoma advanced by posting a 64-49 victory over Oklahoma State.

The Sooners also had some early game troubles – their 21 first-half points were a season low – before dominating the final 10 minutes against Oklahoma State. It sure didn’t look like Iowa State was going to beat Texas and reach the semifinals and only a game-ending 12-0 run saved the day. “I’m proud of these guys for finding a way and sticking together and gutting out an impressive win against a very good Texas team,” Cyclones coach Fred Hoiberg said in the postgame press conference.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT IOWA STATE (23-8): Morris is one of six double-digit scorers on the squad and wasn’t the least bit shy about getting the ball in the backcourt and creating his own shot in the final seconds. “At the time you are just hoping and praying it goes in,” Morris said in the postgame press conference. “I got a great look at it and got the ball for us and we were able to walk off the court with a victory.” Leading scorer Georges Niang also had a strong game with 22 points and six assists.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (22-9): Big 12 Player of the Year Buddy Hield had an off-night shooting by going 5-of-15 from the field but still ended up with 22 points by making three 3-pointers and hitting all nine of this free-throw attempts. Hield scored 16 second-half points as he his teammates woke up after shooting 23.3 percent over the first 20 minutes. “We just stayed positive and coach (Lon Kruger) did a good job of keeping us calm in the locker room,” Hield said in the postgame press conference. “I feel like us picking up full court helped us get our energy back and that was good for us.”

TIP-INS

1. The teams split two regular-season meetings – both winning on their home floors.

2. Hield moved into 19th place on Oklahoma’s career scoring list with 1,299 points, passing Cameron Clark (1,284 from 2010-14) and Blake Griffin (1,278 from 2007-09).

3. Niang made two 3-pointers against Texas to move into eighth place in school history with 130.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 81, Oklahoma 76