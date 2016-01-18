Preview: Oklahoma at Iowa State

(Updated: INSERTS updated poll rankings in top two graphs)

Oklahoma accentuated its rise to No. 1 in the Coaches’ Poll two weeks ago with a hard-fought victory over Iowa State before a triple-overtime loss at Kansas made the stay atop the rankings a brief one. The top-ranked Sooners get another chance to prove they should remain there Monday when they visit No. 21 Iowa State.

The Cyclones held the lead for nearly 30 minutes on Jan. 2, but Oklahoma drained three 3-pointers during a late 13-4 run and hit their free throws down the stretch to pull out an 87-83 victory in Norman. The Sooners suffered their only loss of the season two days later to the then-No. 2 Jayhawks but have since rebounded with three straight wins, including Saturday’s thrilling 70-68 win over seventh-ranked West Virginia on a tip-in form Khadeem Lattin with one second remaining. Iowa State has split four games since falling at Oklahoma and overcame its first two-game losing streak of the season after defeating Kansas State 76-63 on the road Saturday. “We stayed together; when they made runs, we always huddled up and kept our composure. I think when we are like this, I do not think anybody can beat us,” Cyclones guard Monte Morris told reporters.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (15-1, 4-1 Big 12): Buddy Hield (26 points per game) was limited to 17 points Saturday, marking the first time in 10 games the nation’s second-leading scorer was held below 20 and ending the longest such streak in school history since Stacey King posted 11 straight 20-point efforts during the 1988-89 season. The Sooners set season lows in field-goal percentage (33.3) and 3-point percentage, but managed to overcome it with a season-high 11 steals and a 27-of-32 performance from the foul line. “You’re going to have to win games a lot of different ways. … It was a good statement about our guys taking some steps to win a game that maybe is not their most comfortable style of play,” coach Lon Kruger said.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (13-4, 2-3): With backup guard Hallice Cooke unable to make the trip to Kansas State due to a violation of team rules, Jordan Ashton - averaging only 3.1 minutes and appearing in only his ninth game of the season - scored all five of his points during an early 15-0 run that gave the team a 26-9 advantage. “For him to come out and give us that kind of effort in (19) minutes on the road like this in kind of a back-against-the-wall game, it speaks volumes about the kid,” Cyclones coach Steve Prohm said. Leading scorer Georges Niang (19.6 points) finished with only 15 points, but it was enough to move him past Marcus Fizer into fifth place on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,843 points.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa State has claimed the last four meetings in Ames and has won 16 of its last 18 Big 12 games at home, losing only to Baylor over that time.

2. Hield already has as many 20-point games in 16 contests this season (13) as he did in 35 outings last season.

3. With the Cyclones’ next victory, Niang can break his tie with Melvin Ejim (88) for the most wins by a player in school history.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 90, Oklahoma 88