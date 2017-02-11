Oklahoma's trip to the Final Four last season feels like a decade ago at this point. The struggling Sooners aim to snap a six-game losing streak Saturday when they visit Iowa State in Big 12 action.

Oklahoma's current skid began with a home loss to Iowa State, which received a career-high 31 points from Deonte Burton in a double-overtime triumph. The Sooners were doomed by 25 turnovers in that contest and endured a similar story with 23 miscues in a loss to West Virginia on Wednesday. "West Virginia's pressure bothered us a lot," Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. "We didn't handle it nearly as well as you have to (in order to) have a chance to beat a good (team)." The Sooners must protect the ball Saturday against a Cyclones team that won at Kansas last week before stumbling a bit in a road loss to Texas.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (8-15, 2-9 Big 12): The Sooners not only appear destined to miss the postseason, but they are likely headed for a last-place finish in the Big 12 as they sit two full games behind the next-to-last team in the league. During their current six-game losing streak, they have struggled defensively (allowing 92 points against Iowa State) and offensively (managing only 50 against West Virginia). Jordan Woodard (14.9 points) is mired in a dreadful five-game stretch during which he is shooting 10-of-48 with two more turnovers than field goals.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (14-9, 6-5): Matt Thomas made five 3-pointers en route to 17 points but missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer after Texas made the go-ahead foul shots with seven seconds left. Thomas has drained at least four 3-pointers in four of his last five games and has made multiple triples in eight of his last nine contests. Burton, since scoring 31 against Oklahoma, has surpassed 13 in only one of five games, although that was in a huge overtime win at Kansas in which he totaled 29 points on 7-of-9 shooting beyond the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa State G Nazareth Mitrou-Long has made half of his 16 3-pointers in the last two games.

2. Since scoring in single digits in 10 of his first 12 games, Oklahoma freshman G Kameron McGusty has reached double figures in 11 straight games.

3. Sooners F Khadeem Latin tied a career high with 14 rebounds against West Virginia and also is shooting 10-of-13 over the last three games.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 77, Oklahoma 73