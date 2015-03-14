Iowa State’s late heroics push it past Oklahoma

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With their athletics director in the hospital recovering from open-heart surgery, the Iowa State Cyclones keep giving all their fans heart palpitations.

The 13th-ranked Cyclones (24-8) survived two attempts to tie the score by the No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners and survived with a 67-65 victory in the second semifinal of the Big 12 Championship on Friday at Sprint Center.

“It was an unbelievably competitive game. We knew it would be,” Iowa State coach Fred Hoiberg said after his team won a buzzer-beater for the second night in a row.

Thursday night, Iowa State got its only lead of the game after the horn sounded and guard Monte Morris’ shot fell through the net.

“It’s a great sign when you fall behind (by) double-digits to be able to keep your composure and come back and get the win,” Hoiberg said. “That’s a step in the right direction. The next step, I guess, would not be getting down double-digits. Maybe that would help.”

Iowa State will face Kansas in the title game Saturday. Kansas defeated Baylor 62-52 earlier Friday.

Iowa State was led by forward Georges Niang with 13 points. Forward Jameel McKay added 12, guard Monte Morris 11 and guard Bryce Dejean-Jones had 10.

Niang made one of two free throws with 9.7 seconds left to give Iowa State a two-point lead. Oklahoma forward Ryan Spangler’s lay-up attempt just before the horn sounded rolled off the rim.

“That (missing the first one) changed the dynamic of how Oklahoma was going to attack,” Niang said. “I knew I had to make the second one, so I knocked it down. My teammates did a great job of getting back.”

Guard Buddy Hield’s 16 points led Oklahoma (22-10), with guard Isaiah Cousins (14), guard Jordan Woodard (13) and forward TaShawn Thomas (13) joining him in double figures.

Iowa State used a 9-0 run early in the second half to assume control of the game, but the Cyclones couldn’t shake Oklahoma. The Sooners tied it at 52-52 on a drive by guard Buddy Hield.

The teams traded haymakers in the final five minutes. Back-to-back 3-pointers keyed an 8-0 Iowa State run, but Cousins hit his fourth 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 62-61.

McKay slammed home a miss to give Iowa State a 64-61 lead, and Niang’s fade-away gave the Cyclones a five-point lead. Forward Ryan Spangler’s reverse layup cut the lead to 66-63.

Thomas rebounded Hield’s 3-point attempt and put it in with 12.6 seconds left. Oklahoma had a couple of chances to tie the score in the waning seconds but couldn’t get the ball to fall.

“Tonight was a good battle,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. “I thought both teams played really hard. And when you know each other a little bit after a Big 12 season, it gets to be a little bit of a grind. But I thought guys really fought and battled, and obviously didn’t get it done but we will learn from it and get better.”

Oklahoma used the long ball to open up a big lead early. Five of the Sooners’ first six field goals were from 3-point range, including three from guard Isaiah Cousins, and they led 17-6 before the game was nine minutes old. But after trading a couple of buckets, the Cyclones went on their own run. Reserve forward Abdel Nader had seven points in a 9-4 run.

Guard Naz Long helped Iowa State make up the final difference with a 3-pointer to tie the score at 27 with just over a minute left before halftime. He then added a steal and a layup to give the Cyclones their first lead of the game.

“I thought we had great prep going into this one,” Hoiberg said. “I don’t think it was lack of effort. The biggest thing that hurt us tonight was the glass. We did not do a good job rebounding the ball. But we did outscore them in the paint and that was the goal coming into the game.”

Hield made two free throws to knot the game at 29 at the half.

Cousins led the Sooners with nine first-half points. Hield and Woodard pitched in seven apiece. Iowa State was led by Nader with seven points, and Long with five.

NOTES: In their earlier meetings this season, Oklahoma and Iowa State both took big first-half leads on the road, only to see those leads erased in the second half. Iowa State led Oklahoma by 10 points in the first half in Norman, Okla., Feb. 9, but lost 94-83. The Sooners led by 21 early in the second half in Ames, Iowa, but lost 77-70. ... The Sooners own the second-best record in Big 12 tournament play at 21-15 (.583) coming into Friday’s action. They won the title three straight times between 2001 and 2003. ... Iowa State is the only team in the country to have six players averaging in double figures in scoring.