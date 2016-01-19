No. 19 Iowa State pulls off upset of No. 1 Oklahoma

AMES, Iowa -- Oklahoma’s stay at the top will be short-lived.

No. 17 Iowa State knocked off the No. 1 Sooners 82-77 on Monday night, answering and answering and answering every time Oklahoma would claw back in the game.

Monte Morris delivered the final answers, hitting a jumper with 21.4 seconds left to put the Cyclones ahead and then grabbing a rebound off a missed 3-pointer on the next possession to all but seal the win.

“I was able to just make a shot,” Morris said. “I was just happy to come through for my teammates and happy we got the win.”

It was a rewarding one for the Cyclones, who sputtered out of the gate in Big 12 play, dropping three of their first four games. Another loss might have knocked Iowa State (14-4 3-3 Big 12) out of the conference championship race before it had really heated up.

”We’re just six games in,“ Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. ”We’ve got to throw it all out there. ... You can’t live in highs and lows. This league’s too good. You’ve just got to stay in the moment.

“A couple losses we had, obviously you can’t get them back. You can’t live and die or stay in that moment too long.”

It was Iowa State’s first win over a No. 1-ranked team since 1957, when the Cyclones downed Wilt Chamberlain-led Kansas 39-37.

Oklahoma (15-2, 4-2 Big 12) hasn’t won in Ames since 2011.

After Morris’ jumper, the Sooners attacked the basket. However, guard Buddy Hield’s shot missed the mark, and guard Isaiah Cousins’ 3-pointer bounced off the front of the rim and was scooped up by Morris.

Cousins sank a layup with four seconds left to pull the Sooners within two points, but a technical foul against Oklahoma for touching the ball out of bounds on the ensuing inbounds play all but sealed the outcome.

The Cyclones sank three free throws in the last seconds to account for the final margin.

Iowa State’s fans stormed the court for the second time this season. They also did it after a Dec. 10 win over rival Iowa.

Forward Georges Niang led the Cyclones with 22 points. Morris and forward Abdel Nader added 20 apiece, and forward Jameel McKay had a game-high 13 rebounds. Iowa State outrebounded the Sooners 43-32.

The Cyclones entered the season with hopes of dethroning Kansas atop the Big 12. There’s still work to do to get to that point but it was a big milestone for Prohm in his first season after taking over for Fred Hoiberg.

“It’s up there,” Niang said when asked if the win was the crowning moment of his Cyclones’ career to this point. “But we’ve got bigger goals for this year. We’ve got plenty more games in the Big 12 and we’ve got a lot of work left to do.”

Hield led the Sooners with 27 points, while Cousins had a career-high 26.

Hield scored 11 of those points in the final five minutes but it wasn’t enough to save Oklahoma from its second road loss in conference play.

“I just missed shots,” Hield said. “I had good looks. I just sped myself up late and I’ve got to do a better job staying efficient.”

Hield was 10 of 23 from the field, making 7 of 14 from beyond the arc.

Oklahoma trailed for much of the game before Dante Buford’s desperation 3-pointer from nearly mid-court with just more than nine minutes remaining put Oklahoma up 59-57.

But the Cyclones immediately answered with a Niang 3-pointer.

”After Dante made that 3, I thought we were destined to win but we celebrated too much,“ Hield said. ”They got a 3 back and ignited the crowd.

“We’ve just got to do a better job getting back into transition defense and don’t give away easy buckets like that.”

NOTES: Iowa State’s Hallice Cooke returned from a one-game suspension for violation of team rules, but he didn’t get off the bench. ... The game was the final regular-season meeting between Iowa State F Georges Niang and Oklahoma G Buddy Hield. Hield and Niang met as high schoolers and have regularly roomed together at offseason camps. ... Oklahoma plays at No. 13 Baylor on Saturday. ... Iowa State travels to TCU the same day.