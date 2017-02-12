Mitrou-Long powers Iowa State to rout of Oklahoma

A month ago, Iowa State needed two overtime periods to outlast Oklahoma. It wasn't nearly as close this time.

Nazareth Mitrou-Long had a game-high 23 points and Monte Morris dished out nine assists as Iowa State ran past Oklahoma 80-64 at Ames, Iowa, on Saturday.

After the Sooners (8-16, 2-10 Big 12) tied it at 41 with 15:48 remaining, the Cyclones (15-9, 7-5) outscored the Oklahoma 21-4 over an eight-minute stretch to blow it open. Morris had three assists during the run.

Iowa State had 17 assists to Oklahoma's seven.

Morris, who leads the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio, recorded his 47th career game without a turnover.

Rebounding helped keep the Sooners in it for the first 24 minutes, but they could not stop the Cyclones' shooters.

Mitrou-Long made five of Iowa State's 12 3-pointers. The Cyclones, who had five players in double-figures, shot 56.7 percent from the field in the second half.

Khadeem Lattin had seven points and 12 rebounds for the Sooners, who outrebounded Iowa State 47-32. Oklahoma had 16 offensive rebounds.

Freshman Kameron McGusty led Oklahoma with 13 points, and Rashard Odomes added 11. It was McGusty's 11th straight game scoring in double figures.

After a 9-0 Oklahoma run during which the Cyclones didn't score for nearly four minutes, Iowa State scored the final 10 points of the first half and led 38-29 at the break.

The Sooners' run gave them their only lead of the game 29-28.

Mitrou-Long made his first three 3-point tries as Iowa State jumped out to a 21-13 lead. He led all players with 14 first-half points.