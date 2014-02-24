Preview: Oklahoma at Kansas

Kansas put up one of the most impressive wins of the Big 12 season with an 85-54 drubbing of a ranked Texas squad Saturday to push its winning streak to three. The Jayhawks will quickly turn the page and try to clinch at least a tie for the Big 12 regular-season title when they host Oklahoma on Monday. The Sooners are one of three teams three games behind Kansas with four games to play.

The Jayhawks, who have as much talent as any team in the country with Andrew Wiggins and Joel Embiid rocketing up NBA draft boards, put it all together against the Longhorns on both ends of the floor. Wiggins buried three 3-pointers and added several highlight-worthy dunks as Kansas got out in transition and outscored Texas 26-0 on fast-break points. Oklahoma will not be afraid to get out and run with the Jayhawks; the Sooners nearly upset the Jayhawks at home on Jan. 8 before falling 90-83.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (20-7, 9-5 Big 12): The Sooners are among the nation’s leaders in scoring average at 82.8 and are coming off back-to-back wins, including an 86-73 triumph over Kansas State on Saturday. Cameron Clark went for 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting but has not reached 20 points since matching a career high with 32 in the loss to Kansas on Jan. 8. The senior swingman spent that game slashing to the basket against the Jayhawks’ bigger frontline but gave up enough size that Kansas posted a 36-22 rebounding advantage.

ABOUT KANSAS (21-6, 12-2): The Jayhawks needed only nine points from Wiggins and six from Embiid in the first meeting as fellow freshman Wayne Selden Jr. (24 points) carried the scoring load. Wiggins keyed a 32-5 run in the first half against the Longhorns and likes to get going early on offense. “When I start early it builds up my confidence in my game,” Wiggins told reporters. ”Especially if I get a three, I feel like I’m on fire automatically.” Selden showed off his skills as a distributor with a season-high seven assists in the win over Texas, and Frank Mason Jr. rounds out the freshman quartet with long-range shooting off the bench.

TIP-INS

1. Embiid blocked six shots Saturday and has swatted away at least one in 20 consecutive contests.

2. Sooners G Buddy Hield is averaging 6.7 3-point attempts and connecting at a 38.5-percent clip.

3. The Jayhawks are looking to clinch at least a share of the Big 12 crown for the 10th consecutive season.

PREDICTION: Kansas 81, Oklahoma 72