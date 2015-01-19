Preview: Oklahoma at Kansas

Oklahoma guard Buddy Hield has quite a performance to follow up when the No. 18 Sooners visit No. 10 Kansas on Monday in Big 12 play. Hield hit all 10 of his shots while scoring 27 points as Oklahoma rolled to an 82-65 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday. “Buddy was fantastic,” Sooners coach Lon Kruger told reporters. “He made shots early when we needed them, and made some late when they thought about making a run.”

The Jayhawks had a five-game winning streak halted when they lost 86-81 to Iowa State on Saturday. Kansas allowed an average of 57.8 points during the winning streak but struggled badly against the Cyclones while giving up a season high for points. Jayhawks guard Frank Mason III scored a career-best 21 points to run his double-digit scoring streak to 14 games, the best streak for a Kansas player since Jeff Withey also did it in 14 straight games in 2012-13.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (12-5, 3-2 Big 12): Hield leads the Sooners with a 17.6 scoring average and with 51 3-pointers while scoring in double digits 15 times. “My teammates found me in good spots,” Hield told reporters about his 10-of-10 effort. “I got open in transition. … I just stepped up and made some shots, but I couldn’t do it without them.” Guard Isaiah Cousins averages 12.5 points and has made 32 3-pointers while forward TaShawn Thomas has blocked 26 shots to go with an 11.5 scoring average.

ABOUT KANSAS (14-3, 3-1): Mason, who leads the team with a 12.9 scoring average, briefly left the Iowa State game with a leg injury and coach Bill Self termed the injury as a cramp in his postgame press conference. Forward Perry Ellis, who averages 12.6 points and a team-high 6.6 rebounds, had 19 points and 11 rebounds against the Cyclones for his fourth double-double of the campaign. Guard Wayne Selden Jr. is averaging 9.2 points but has been in a season-long shooting slump with percentages of 35.3 from the field, 34.8 from 3-point range and 60 percent from the free-throw line.

TIP-INS

1. The Jayhawks have won 12 of the past 13 meetings and also have won the past 13 matchups at Allen Fieldhouse.

2. Sooners F Ryan Spangler had 11 points and 11 rebounds against Oklahoma State for his fifth double-double of the season.

3. Kansas has outrebounded 13 of its 17 opponents and the contest against Iowa State marked the first time the Jayhawks lost when having the edge (44-33) on the boards.

PREDICTION: Kansas 75, Oklahoma 66