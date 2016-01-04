Preview: Oklahoma at Kansas

(Updated: UPDATES rankings throughout top two paragraphs)

Both Kansas and Oklahoma proved over the weekend why they should be considered the class of the ultra-competitive Big 12 this season, if not all of college basketball. With a loss by Michigan State last week clearing the path for a new team atop the rankings, the top-ranked Sooners will get their chance to show why they belong there Monday when they eye their first victory in Allen Fieldhouse since 1993 against the second-ranked Jayhawks.

Oklahoma survived a rare poor shooting effort from reigning national player of the week Buddy Hield and saw its vaunted defense allow No. 14 Iowa State to shoot 51.5 percent from the floor, but still found a way to pull out an 87-83 home win Saturday over the Cyclones. The hard-fought victory helped the Sooners remain undefeated after 12 games for the first time since Blake Griffin led Oklahoma to a 12-0 start in 2008-09. Kansas was much more convincing in its own showdown with a ranked opponent, pummeling No. 25 Baylor 102-74 on Saturday for its 25th straight conference-opening win and 31st consecutive home victory. “I think there’s no doubt who the No. 1 team in the nation is. If (the Jayhawks are) shooting like this (53.7 percent Saturday) and they take care of the basketball (and) defend, it’s (going to) be hard for anybody to beat them,” Bears coach Scott Drew told reporters.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (12-0, 1-0 Big 12): Hield (24.7 points, 49.5 percent shooting) managed to post his sixth consecutive 20-point effort with 22 points versus the Cyclones, but the nation’s fourth-leading scorer went 8-for-23 from the field after averaging 29.8 points on 58.8 percent shooting over his previous five contests. Ryan Spangler (11.1 points, 10.2 rebounds) helped the Sooners overcome Hield’s inefficient performance with 20 points and 12 rebounds while Isaiah Cousins (13.3 points) scored all 15 of his points in the second half. Second-leading scorer Jordan Woodard (13.9 points) went 2-for-3 beyond the arc to raise his team-best 3-point shooting percentage to 53.1 - more than two times better than last year’s 25.4 mark.

ABOUT KANSAS (12-1, 1-0): Wayne Selden Jr. (15.5 points) took over the team scoring lead with a 24-point outburst against the Bears mostly on the strength of 5-of-6 shooting beyond the arc (the Jayhawks went 11-of-19 as a team). “His confidence is through the roof and he is shooting the ball extremely well, so that is allowing him to attack the basket easier because opponents are closing out on him. He is getting into the paint and finishing more because of his size,” Kansas sophomore guard Devonte’ Graham said. Graham matched his season high of 15 points in the rout but has been doing a bit of everything for the Jayhawks lately, tallying 21 assists, 11 steals and only three turnovers over his last six games.

TIP-INS

1. Prior to Saturday’s poor shooting effort, Hield was the only player in the country to shoot at least 50 percent from the field, 50 percent beyond the arc (49.4), 90 percent from the foul line (90.5) and average more than 20 points.

2. The Jayhawks lead the all-time series 142-66, including a 73-16 mark in Lawrence.

3. Kansas (46 percent) and Oklahoma (45.3) rank second and third, respectively, in the country in 3-point shooting.

PREDICTION: Kansas 88, Oklahoma 84