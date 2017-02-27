Kansas has a national player of the year candidate in Frank Mason III, but it was a seldom-used reserve that helped it secure sole possession of its 13th consecutive Big 12 title on Saturday. The third-ranked Jayhawks hope to get another outstanding performance from forward Dwight Coleby when they host Oklahoma on Monday.

A 6-9, 240 pound junior transfer from Mississippi battling back from ACL knee surgery, Coleby scored a career-high 12 points and grabbed four rebounds in just 13 minutes in the Jayhawks’ 77-67 road win over Texas. "It was great to see Dwight have a good game," Kansas coach Bill Self said after the game. "He is a big reason why we won this game. It's good to see good attitudes payoff. After recovering from an ACL injury, you can tell he looks a lot more athletic at this point." Freshman standout Josh Jackson scored 18 points and Mason added 16 in the win, but not all the news was good, as Jackson was charged with misdemeanor property damage Friday after allegedly kicking the car of a female student in early December. Self said that he had already penalized Jackson for the incident when it occurred and would take no further action.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (10-18, 4-12 Big 12): The Sooners thumped Kansas State 81-51 on Saturday to provide coach Lon Kruger with his 600th career victory as an NCAA Division I basketball coach - the 10th most wins among active coaches and the 33rd ever to reach the milestone. Junior forward Khadeem Lattin (8.0 points per game, 6.0 rebounds) registered his second double-double of the season with team highs in both points (17) and rebounds (10). With 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting, sophomore guard Rashard Odomes (10.7 points) reached double-digits for the fourth time in the last five games and is averaging 17.7 points and 8.0 boards over the past three games.

ABOUT KANSAS (26-3, 14-2): Coleby had eight points in a 17-3 run that turned a 20-19 deficit at the 10:55 mark in the first half into a 36-23 lead at 4:41. Mason leads the conference in scoring (20.2 points) and 3-point shooting percentage (50.4 percent) while Jackson contributes 16.5 points - fifth in the Big 12 - and seven rebounds as his stock continues to skyrocket among NBA executives hoping to get a crack at the 6-foot-6 swingman in June. Mason exploded for 28 points and five 3-pointers and Jackson added 16 points in the Jayhawks’ 81-70 triumph over the Sooners on Jan. 10.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas leads the all-time series 145-66, including wins in 16 of the last 18 games.

2. Oklahoma held K-State to 14-of-56 (.250) shooting from the field - the lowest by an OU opponent since the Sooners limited Norfolk State to 15-of-61 (.246) on Nov. 10, 2006.

3. Kansas has won 33 straight home finales and Oklahoma hasn’t won in Allen Fieldhouse since 1993.

PREDICTION: Kansas 88, Oklahoma 69