Preview: Oklahoma at Kansas State

Oklahoma made its intention to compete in the Big 12 known by knocking off Iowa State over the weekend and will look for another big victory when the Sooners visit Kansas State on Tuesday. The Wildcats were blown out at archrival Kansas over the weekend, exposing holes in the strong team defense that had helped them win 10 straight and get off to a 2-0 start in conference play. Kansas State swept Oklahoma in two meetings last season.

Oklahoma will provide another stiff test for that defense as it comes into the week with one of the top scoring offenses in the country at 87 points per game. Big 12 play is doing nothing to slow down Cameron Clark and company, who have put up 83 points or better in each of their first three conference challenges. The Sooners do struggle a bit at the other end of the floor and are trying to avoid allowing a fifth straight opponent to score 80 or more points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (13-3, 2-1 Big 12): The Sooners battled Kansas strong in a 90-83 loss on Wednesday, then handed Iowa State its first loss, 87-82, on Saturday. Clark, who leads the team in scoring at 18.3 points, was held to 4-of-16 from the field but Oklahoma’s slew of other weapons stepped up. Buddy Hield knocked down six 3-pointers and has connected on at least three in each of the first three Big 12 games. The Sooners hit 38.4 percent from beyond the arc led by Hield (38.3), Isaiah Cousins (45) and Clark (42.2).

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (12-4, 2-1): The Wildcats led the Big 12 in scoring defense, holding opponents to an average of 59.8 points, but allowed Kansas to shoot 56.1 percent in the 86-60 setback on Saturday. “I don’t think we fought for things,” Kansas State coach Bruce Weber told reporters. “We didn’t get our hands on balls, we weren’t aggressive enough and we let them move the ball freely.” Weber wants more pressure on the ball than he saw Saturday.

TIP-INS

1. The Wildcats lead the Big 12 in 3-point defense, holding opponents to 26.4 percent from beyond the arc.

2. Kansas State F Thomas Gipson is 12-for-17 from the field in the last two games.

3. The Sooners, who swept Kansas State in both meetings of the 2011-12 campaign, rank 48th nationally in rebounding (39.1).

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 75, Kansas State 68