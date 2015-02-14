Preview: Oklahoma at Kansas State

Oklahoma is surging at just the right time. The Sooners were 3-4 in Big 12 play three weeks ago but have since reeled off five straight wins – all by at least eight points – to climb to 17th in the USA Today Top 25 poll and take over sole possession of second place in the ultra-competitive Big 12. Oklahoma will try to extend its roll Saturday when its visits Kansas State, a team trending in the opposite direction having lost its last five contests.

The Sooners’ latest win was among their most impressive,overcoming a 10-point first-half deficit Monday to lead by as many as 20 pointsen route to a 94-83 home victory over No. 14 Iowa State. “This group has done areally good job of getting better each day in practice and not just going gameto game, and I think that’s why we’re optimistic and the expectation will be tokeep getting better,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said at his post-game newsconference Monday. “We said that from day one in conference play that in thisleague you have to get better, otherwise, you’re going to fall behind. And thisgroup has done that.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (17-7, 8-4 Big 12): Led by TaShawnThomas’ 22 points, five Sooners scored at least 14 and two of the five – Thomas(22 points, 11 rebounds) and Ryan Spangler (14 and 12) – posted double-doubles againstIowa State as Oklahoma hit a season scoring high. In all, a nation-leading 11of the Sooners’ 24 games have come against ranked opponents, and Oklahoma is6-5 in those contests while still posting a Big 12-leading 11.5-point scoringmargin. Buddy Hield is pacing the conference at 17.6 points and 2.8 3-pointers pergame and is followed by Isaiah Cousins (12.2 points), Thomas (11) and Spangler(10.9), with the latter leading the team with eight rebounds per outing.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (12-13, 5-7): The Wildcatsused a 12-0 run to pull ahead of No. 20 West Virginia 69-67 with 2:25 remainingWednesday night but saw the Mountaineers regroup for a 76-72 home win. It wasKansas State’s third straight game playing without suspended leading scorerMarcus Foster (14 points per game), but indications are that he and suspended teammateMalek Harris will be reinstated and be able to play Saturday. Nino Williams,who tied a career high with 22 points Wednesday, is averaging 11.5 points and ateam-high 4.9 rebounds for Kansas State, which is shooting 44.7 percent fromthe field to rank third in the Big 12 but is next to last in the conference averaging64.2 points.

TIP-INS

1. With Kansas State’s 66-63 overtime win in Norman on Jan. 10,the Wildcats have prevailed in three of the last four and seven of the last11 meetings dating back through the 2006-07 season.

2. Hield on Wednesday was one of three Big 12players named to the Wooden Award Late-Season Top 20 list, joining Iowa State’sGeorges Niang and West Virginia’s Juwan Staten.

3. Kansas State’s five-game skid is the program’slongest since a six-game slide late in 2005.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 70, Oklahoma 67