Preview: Oklahoma at Kansas State

With the top three 3-point shooters in the Big 12, Oklahoma is going to be a nightmare matchup for any opponent, let alone one of the league’s bottom feeders. The second-ranked Sooners visit Kansas State on Saturday, about a month after defeating the Wildcats by 10 points.

Buddy Hield scored 31 points in the first matchup - an 86-76 home win for Oklahoma on Jan. 9 - and enters this meeting averaging 25.8 points on 51.7 percent 3-point shooting, among other impressive statistics for the senior guard. Kansas State’s best players all struggled in the first matchup, as the starters finished 13-of-47 from the field and were nearly outscored by the team’s reserves. “We just have to play with more energy from the get-go, with a little determination,” Wildcats coach Bruce Weber told reporters that night. “I told them to exert their will. Obviously, Oklahoma’s will was a lot stronger than ours.” Kansas State has lost seven of its last 10 games, although it gave mighty Kansas a battle its last time out.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (19-2, 7-2 Big 12): Aside from Hield, the Sooners also have Jordan Woodard (51 percent) and Isaiah Cousins (46.4 percent), who are obviously dangerous threats from 3-point range in their own right. Even big man Ryan Spangler (37.9 percent) is a weapon from long range to go along with 9.8 rebounds per contest and has double-doubles in each of his last two outings. Oklahoma routed TCU 95-72 on Tuesday as Hield scored 17 points and Cousins chipped in 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to continue his hot streak in recent weeks.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (13-9, 2-7): Kansas pulled away from Kansas State down the stretch on Wednesday, but Stephen Hurt (14 points, 11 rebounds) delivered a strong performance, as did Wesley Iwundu (15 points, five assists, five rebounds). Hurt was 4-of-12 and Iwundu 2-of-8 in the first matchup with Oklahoma, when Barry Brown led the team with 19 points off the bench. Iwundu (12.4) and Justin Edwards (11.5) are the team’s top scorers, although neither is a good 3-point shooter - a big problem for Kansas State, which shoots 28.6 percent overall from the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Cousins has shot 13-of-18 from 3-point range over the last five games and has shot 61.4 percent from the field during that stretch.

2. Hield has made at least three 3-pointers in 15 of his last 16 outings, including nine straight.

3. Kansas State has failed to reach 60 points in two of its last three games - both against top-10 opponents.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 68, Kansas State 60