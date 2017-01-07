Preview: Oklahoma at Kansas State

Kansas State’s seven-game win streak came to anend in crushing fashion Tuesday night as No. 2 Kansas pulled out acontroversial 90-88 home win. The Wildcats will now be looking to bounce backSaturday when they host struggling Oklahoma.

With Tuesday’s Sunflower State showdown knottedlate at 88, Kansas’ Svi Mykhailiuk took the in-bounds pass and drove the lengthof the court for a buzzer-beating layup. Replays, however, show Mykhailiuk pickingup his dribble at midcourt and taking four lengthy strides to the basketwithout a traveling call. And while Allen Fieldhouse erupted in bedlam, it wasa stunning blow for coach Bruce Weber and the Wildcats who lost for only thesecond time this season and fell for the first time since a 69-68 defeat toMaryland on Nov. 26. “I think everybody knows what happened,” Weber said in hispost-game news conference. “We had our chance, they made the play and they gotthe win. … We’re a good team, and we’ll keep battling back. I told the team it’sdone and over with, and we’ve got to worry about Saturday now.”

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (6-7, 0-2 Big 12): The youngSooners are experiencing a big drop-off from their Final Four run of a year agoand have lost five straight, including conference-opening defeats againstBaylor (76-50) and TCU (60-57). Leading scorer Jordan Woodard (17.6 points anda team-most 3.6 assists per game) had made 115 straight starts until sittingout the team’s 74-70 loss to Auburn on Dec. 21 with an upper-leg injury. Thesenior guard also missed the Sooners’ first two Big 12 games and is expected tosit out again Saturday, leaving sophomore guards Christian James (11.5 points)and Rashard Odomes (9.3) and forward Khadeem Lattin (8.8 points, team-most 5.6rebounds) as the team’s top offensive threats.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (12-2, 1-1): Even with theloss to the Jayhawks, the Wildcats are still off to their best start since2012-13 (also 12-2). Forward Dean Wade tied a career high with 20 pointsagainst Kansas but ranks only fifth in scoring (10.4 points) in the balancedlineup, which features the top six players all averaging between 9.4 and 12.3points. Forward Wesley Iwundu (12.3 points) and quard Barry Brown (12.1) leadthe way while forward D.J. Johnson is averaging a team-most 6.6 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas State has won three of the last four andsix of the last eight meetings, with the most recent an 80-69 win over the thentop-ranked and visiting Sooners last Feb. 6.

2. The 90 points allowed to Kansas on Tuesday werethe Wildcats’ second most surrendered in a game under Weber, who is in hisfifth season in Manhattan.

3. With Woodard, Oklahoma was averaging 81.1points, but in the last three contests without him, the Sooners are averaging only59.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 75, Oklahoma 58