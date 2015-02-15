Foster beats Oklahoma again with last-second shot

MANHATTAN, Kan.-- Marcus Foster had his own “three-peat.”

Foster hit the winning 3-pointer against Oklahoma for the second time this season and Kansas State overcame horrible shooting from the field to defeat No. 17 Oklahoma 59-56 on Saturday night in Bramlage Coliseum.

”We asked the guys to play harder,“ Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said. ”That’s what got us over the hump. We defended one of the best offensive teams in the country. I thought our guys really made the ‘next’ play on the defensive end.

“Marcus hit the exact same shot to beat them twice. That’s pretty amazing.”

With the score tied at 56 after a 7-0 Oklahoma run in the final 2:59, Kansas State worked for the last shot. Just like Foster did in a 66-63 overtime win on Jan. 10 in Norman, Okla., the Wildcats’ leading scorer drained the go-ahead 3-pointer, this time with 3.4 seconds left.

”That was a tough ballgame all night,“ Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. ”We had a little opportunity to widen the lead (twice) but we couldn’t do it.

“He hit a good shot. It was a similar type shot from a similar spot to Norman.”

Related Coverage Preview: Oklahoma at Kansas State

Following Foster’s shot, Kansas State fouled Oklahoma guard Isaiah Cousins bringing the ball upcourt. He missed the first free throw, then missed everything on his second attempt.

The Wildcats shot just 26.5 percent from the field (13 of 49) -- the 10th lowest percentage in school history -- but held a huge advantage from the free throw line. Kansas State was 28 of 36 from the stripe and Oklahoma (17-8, 8-5) was 13 of 17.

“To win a game only shooting 26 percent, especially against a top-20 team, that’s not going to happen every day,” Weber said.

The biggest problem for Oklahoma was foul trouble. The Sooners were called for 24 fouls, but none was bigger than the fifth foul on forward Ryan Spangler with 8:17 left in the game.

“Obviously we like having Ryan on the floor,” Kruger said. “The foul trouble definitely hurt us. It’s part of life on the road. You just have to be tough enough to overcome that.”

The Wildcats (13-13, 6-7 Big 12) completed a season sweep of the Sooners. Kansas State was led by Foster with 14 points and forward Nino Williams with 13.

Oklahoma was paced by guard Buddy Hield, who scored 14 points. Guard Jordan Woodard had 13 and forward Tashawn Thomas added 10.

Kansas State owned the glass, outrebounding the Sooners 36-27.

“They were just more aggressive than us, on both ends of the floor” Thomas said. “They just fought harder on almost every possession.”

Forward Wesley Iwundu had the chore of guarding Hield, who came into the game leading the Big 12 in scoring with 17.6 points per game.

“The coaches called me out to step up to the task of shutting Hield down,” Iwundu said. “So I came into the game and that was my whole thought process, just focus on defense.”

Oklahoma stretched a one-point halftime lead to 35-29 with a fast start in the second half.

But Kansas State answered with a 13-2 run to grab the lead. Center Stephen Hurt had a drive and dunk to get things started, and guard Justin Edwards’ 3-pointer capped the run.

During the Kansas State run, Spangler picked up his third and fourth fouls within 20 seconds. He sat with four fouls with 13:23 left in the half but returned with 8:42 left.

Foster, who had missed the previous three games because of suspension for violation of team rules, entered the game at the first media timeout with 14:06 left in the first half. He was met mostly with cheers from the partisan crowd.

It didn’t take him long to make an impact, as he hit a 3-point basket just 1:06 later. He later sank three free throws to give him six points for the half.

Reserve center Brandon Bolden left the game late in the first half with his left arm in a brace after tumbling to the floor after attempting to block a shot. Following the game, Weber said he believed that Bolden broke his wrist on the play.

NOTES: Kansas State entered the game on a five-game losing streak, the program’s longest since Feb. 5-19, 2005. ...The Wildcats entered the game below .500 for the first time this late in the season since Jan. 28, 2004, when they were also 12-13. ... Former Kansas State player and head coach Lon Kruger is 5-7 against his alma mater, including 3-5 in three-plus seasons at Oklahoma. Assistant coach Steve Henson was the starting point guard in all four of Kruger’s seasons as Kansas State’s head coach (1986-90).