Kansas State knocks off No. 1 Oklahoma

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Kansas State hadn’t defeated a ranked opponent all season, losing in its first eight chances. But when the Wildcats finally broke through, they did it in emphatic fashion with an 80-69 victory over top-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday night in Bramlage Coliseum.

“I‘m so proud of our guys and happy for them,” Wildcats coach Bruce Weber said. “We’ve had so much adversity and heartbreaking close losses. You have to have emotion and competitive spirit. They came out with a high level and held (the Sooners) to their lowest point total of the (Big 12) season.”

The Wildcats withstood an early rush in each half by the Sooners, responding both times with runs of their own.

“Once we made them guard us and became more efficient on offense, it allowed us to stop their runs. They’re so good in transition,” Weber said

Oklahoma erased its halftime deficit with a 13-3 run to start the second half, but Kansas State quickly responded, assuming a 58-50 lead with a 17-5 spurt. The Sooners pulled no closer than four points the rest of the way.

Related Coverage Preview: Oklahoma at Kansas State

Kansas State (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) was led by forward Wesley Iwundu with 22 points. Forward Dean Wade added 17, forward D.J. Johnson 12 and guard Justin Edwards 11.

“Wesley was special tonight,” Weber said. “We needed somebody to step up and be special. But the whole team did a great job.”

Oklahoma (19-3, 7-3) was led by guard Buddy Hield with 23 points. He was joined in double figures by guard Isaiah Cousins with 16 and forward Ryan Spangler with 14.

Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger, whose team lost its fourth straight game in Manhattan, said it was equal parts good play by the Wildcats and misfiring by the Sooners.

”We got beat by a team that outfought us,“ he said. ”They worked harder and were more energetic to loose balls. A lot of their guys stop up and played really hard.

“We didn’t do what we had to do to win a road game against a good club that played well.”

Kansas State has now defeated a ranked opponent for the 10th straight year.

Oklahoma started quickly, scoring the first nine points of the game. The Sooners maintained the lead throughout most of the first half, but the Wildcats chipped away until taking a 25-24 lead with 7:45 left.

The lead changed hands four times the rest of the half before the Wildcats closed the half on an 11-2 run to take a 38-32 halftime advantage.

Kansas State was led by Wade in the first half with 10 points. Edwards added six points, as did Iwundu. All of Iwundu’s points came during the 11-2 run.

Oklahoma was led by Cousins with 11 points in the opening half.

Weber shook up the Kansas State starting lineup, with Johnson and guard Barry Brown getting their first starts of the season. Brown replaced Edwards, and Johnson replaced Wade. Both Edwards and Wade had started all 22 games before Saturday.

NOTES: Kansas State now stands 5-13 all time against No. 1-ranked opponents. Four of the five wins have come in the 28-year history of Bramlage Coliseum. ... Kansas State has now posted a winning record at home in an NCAA-record 70 straight seasons. ... Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger and assistant Steve Henson both had outstanding careers as players for Kansas State. Kruger was two-time Big Eight Player of the Year in 1973 and 1974. Henson played point guard for all four of Kruger’s teams from 1986 to 1990.