Kansas State uses balanced attack to hold off Oklahoma

Kansas State sprinted to a big lead early then kept Oklahoma at bay throughout a back-and-forth second half on the way to a 75-64 victory Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas.

Down 16 at halftime, Oklahoma scored the first seven points of the second half to cut the lead to single digits for the first time since the 13:06 point of the first half. The lead fluctuated between 12 and six points the rest of the game. Oklahoma got the lead down to six points numerous times, but K-State kept responding.

Kansas State (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) once again had five players in double-figures. The Wildcats, who have all five starters averaging in double figures, were led by Wesley Iwundu with 16 points. He was joined by Barry Brown with 14, Kamau Stokes (13), Dean Wade (12) and D.J. Johnson (10).

Oklahoma (6-8, 0-3) was led by freshman Kameron McGusty with a career-high 20 points. He was joined in double figures by Rashard Odomes and Darion Strong-Moore with 10 points each.

Kansas State jumped out quickly in the first half, hitting its first three 3-pointers and connecting on a traditional three-point play to open a 14-3 lead and cause Oklahoma to call a timeout before the first media timeout. Stokes hit two of the three treys and Barry Brown hit the other.

The Wildcats eventually raced out to a 16-point lead on multiple occasions, the first at 25-9, and maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the half.

The Wildcats led 43-27 at halftime. They were led by Kamau Stokes with 13 points, including 3 of 3 from 3-point range. Dean Wade added 10 points, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range.

Oklahoma was led by McGusty with nine points. The Wildcats shot 53.6 percent (50 percent from long range) and held Oklahoma to just 38.5 percent. They also outrebounded the Sooners 18-14, and forced eight turnovers in the first half.