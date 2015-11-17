Preview: Oklahoma at Memphis

Expectations are running high at Oklahoma and with a stellar backcourt consisting of seniors Buddy Hield and Isaiah Cousins, the No. 8 Sooners get to work when they open their season with a visit to Memphis on Tuesday. Hield, the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year and preseason All-American selection, averaged 17.4 points in 2014-15 while Cousins was the team’s second-leading scorer (11.7) as the two formed a special bond over their first three seasons in Norman.

“Isaiah knows me better than anybody, where I want to get the ball, how I can get shots,” Hield told reporters, while Cousins said: “We know how to find each other. When we’re hot, we build off each other’s momentum. We both understand each other.” Oklahoma tries for its 12th consecutive season-opening victory and while the offense provided plenty of punch, the defense was likely most responsible for its run to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 last season. The Sooners ranked 11th in the nation in field goal percentage defense at .386 - their lowest mark since 1959-60 - and held 28-of-35 opponents to fewer points than they averaged at the time. The Tigers defeated Southern Miss 67-49 in their season opener Friday behind a game-high 15 points and a team-best nine rebounds from forward Shaq Goodwin, an All-American Athletic Conference preseason second-team selection.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (2014-15: 24-11): The Sooners return 75 percent of their scoring and 69 percent of their rebounding from a team that ended its season with a 62-58 loss to Michigan State. While Hield and Cousins are the backcourt stars, 6-8 senior forward Ryan Spangler (9.7 points, 8.2 rebounds per game last season) runs the show down low. Among the five freshman on the roster, 6-4 guard Christian James stepped up the most in two preseason games, averaging 11.5 points.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (1-0): Goodwin (9.6 points, 7.1 rebounds per game last season), who needs 29 points to become the 50th player in school history to reach 1,000 points, was “bouncy and quick,‘’ coach Josh Pastner told reporters, adding that the senior ”played at a very high level‘’ Friday. The Tigers, who were picked to finish fifth in the AAC preseason coaches poll, were also encouraged by the play of Dedric Lawson. The forward - one of eight freshman listed on the roster and like Goodwin a McDonald’s All-American - recorded 13 points, five assists, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks Friday.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma enjoys its highest position in the poll since its No. 8 ranking at the end of the 2008-09 season - Blake Griffin’s last with the Sooners.

2. Memphis has won all six meetings, including 63-53 in the 2007 2K Sports Hoops Classic at Madison Square Garden in the last encounter.

3. Oklahoma was picked to finish second in the Big 12 preseason coaches poll after runner-up finishes in the last two seasons and has bettered its preseason poll rating each time under fifth-year coach Lon Kruger.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 72, Memphis 68